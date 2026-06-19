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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
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Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House

King Charles set to undertake special engagements in upcoming week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House
Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House  

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles is set to welcome special guests at Clarence House.

On Friday, June 19th, it was revealed that His Majesty will undertake a royal engagement next week, as the monarch will host the Afghan refugee women’s cricket team at his London residence.

In context, the Afghan refugee women’s cricket team has officially kicked off their historic United Kingdom tour.

The special reception, scheduled for Wednesday, June 24th, at Clarence House, will see the celebration of a major milestone of the women’s cricket team’s five-year journey to rebuild their careers after the Taliban’s 2021 return to power in Afghanistan.

After the Taliban took over the country, the majority of the team’s players fled their homeland and have since resettled in Australia.

Notably, their visit to the UK runs from June 22nd to July 10th, with the England and Wales Cricket Board providing support for the tour.

Apart from welcoming the Afghan women’s cricket team, the British monarch, who officially turned 78 last week, will also attend a high-level gathering at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The ceremony will reportedly bring together leading figures from government, science, business, philanthropy and international climate diplomacy, highlighting the strategies to tackle super pollutants.

It is pertinent to note that this report came amid the ongoing 2026 Royal Ascot, a five-day horse racing festival led by King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla. 

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