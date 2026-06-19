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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kensington Palace drops Prince William's message just days before his 44th birthday

Prince William is set to mark his 44th birthday this week

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Kensington Palace drops Prince Williams message just days before his 44th birthday
Kensington Palace drops Prince William's message just days before his 44th birthday

Prince William has shared a crucial message regarding mental health just days before his special milestone.

On Thursday, June 18, the Prince of Wales visited the Apricot Centre - a pioneering carbon-negative farm in Devon to highlight how both ecological and commercial success can be achieved by regenerative farming techniques. 

Sharing photos of the heir to the throne from his visit, Kensington Palace shared a message which read, "The Apricot Centre is demonstrating how sustainable food production can go hand in hand with supporting mental health, education and community resilience."

"Through agroforestry, permaculture and nature-based therapies, its work highlights the positive impact that a connection to nature can have on both people and the environment," it added.

The visit from the future king was part of his climate change goals - focusing on how organisations can successfully transition away from carbon-intensive practices.

Prince William's crucial visit came just days before his 44th birthday on June 21, 2026.

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