King Charles makes surprising move for Prince Harry ahead of UK return  

King Charles III is reportedly preparing to reunite his estranged grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, ahead of their UK trip.
His Majesty has made a surprising move for Prince Harry and Meghan before their arrival in London next month.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Daily Mail editor, Rebecca English, has shared that the 78-year-old British monarch has offered a "royal accommodation" for the Duke and Duchess, who will visit for the first time since they attended late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.
"There’s been a lot of reporting regarding a visit by Harry, Meghan and their children next month. The latest understanding is this," the screenshot of her tweet read.
She continued, "They have been offered royal accommodation, as Harry has on every visit, but never accepted. No response yet. No additional offers of security."
The Duke and Duchess are expecting to visit London alongside their two children, allowing them to reconnect with their cancer-stricken grandfather, King Charles III.
For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are travelling to the UK for Year to Go events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.
The youngest son of His Majesty launched the Invictus Games on March 6, 2014, at the Copper Box arena in London.
Focusing on the international sporting event after attending the US Warrior Games in 2013, where the duke witnessed the rehabilitative power of adaptive sports for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel.
So far, Prince William, who is reportedly not on speaking terms with Harry, has not revealed his plans for the upcoming visit of his estranged sibling and his family.