Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Kate's renewed role in Royal Family intensifies pressure: 'would be scrutinised'

the Princess of Wales' influence in the Royal Family brings mounting pressure after renewed role

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princess Kates renewed role in Royal Family intensifies pressure: would be scrutinised
Princess Kate's renewed role in Royal Family intensifies pressure: 'would be scrutinised'

Kate Middleton is reportedly facing increasing pressure as her influence within the Royal Family continues to grow.

Speaking with PEOPLE in this week's exclusive cover story, the royals author Catherine Mayer shared that the Princess of Wales is the royal family's "rockstar” but she carried immense pressure due to her role.

Mayer said, "Kate is the closest they have to a rockstar member these days, and she’s the one everyone wants to see.”

The author went on to say, “That’s a huge burden for anyone to carry, let alone someone who has had existential battles with her health.”

Princess Kate was seen composed at Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2026 despite protests near the palace, calmly continuing the procession alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Kates renewed role in Royal Family intensifies pressure: would be scrutinised

Mayer noted, "Kate not only had to look vibrant and in command of her role, but she knew she would be scrutinized more than ever.”

After announcing her cancer diagnosis, Kate made a gradual return to public duties, starting with Trooping the Colour in 2024.

To note, Kate also made comeback to public life after her cancer remission announcement in early 2025, as she made a return to Royal Ascot after an absence of three years.

Prince William steps out for special cause after Royal Ascot appearance
Prince William steps out for special cause after Royal Ascot appearance
Duchess Sophie celebrates personal milestone with moving message: 'most grateful'
Duchess Sophie celebrates personal milestone with moving message: 'most grateful'
Prince William’s touching gesture for cherished countryside spot wins hearts
Prince William’s touching gesture for cherished countryside spot wins hearts
Princess Ariane turns heads with historic tiara debut at State Banquet
Princess Ariane turns heads with historic tiara debut at State Banquet
Princess Charlene beams in new video with children from a 'Water Safety' awareness event
Princess Charlene beams in new video with children from a 'Water Safety' awareness event
Kate, William share Royal Ascot spotlight with Henry Cavill and other star guests
Kate, William share Royal Ascot spotlight with Henry Cavill and other star guests
Prince William pens heartfelt message to England ahead of FIFA opener win
Prince William pens heartfelt message to England ahead of FIFA opener win
Prince William 'delighted' as he revives historic royal family's tradition
Prince William 'delighted' as he revives historic royal family's tradition
Royal Family confirms crown princess underwent lung transplant in major health update
Royal Family confirms crown princess underwent lung transplant in major health update
Princess Kate returns to 2026 Royal Ascot with Prince William after three-year absence
Princess Kate returns to 2026 Royal Ascot with Prince William after three-year absence
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate prestigious new honour: 'A big moment'
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate prestigious new honour: 'A big moment'
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Archie, Lilibet’s UK arrival update
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Archie, Lilibet’s UK arrival update

Popular News

Man detained after boy injured in Cambridgeshire zoo crocodile enclosure

Man detained after boy injured in Cambridgeshire zoo crocodile enclosure
3 hours ago
HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer deaths to near zero in young women, study

HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer deaths to near zero in young women, study
5 hours ago
Moscow oil refinery up in flames after Ukrainian’s largest drone attack

Moscow oil refinery up in flames after Ukrainian’s largest drone attack
6 hours ago