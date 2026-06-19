Princess Kate's renewed role in Royal Family intensifies pressure: 'would be scrutinised'

Kate Middleton is reportedly facing increasing pressure as her influence within the Royal Family continues to grow.
Speaking with PEOPLE in this week's exclusive cover story, the royals author Catherine Mayer shared that the Princess of Wales is the royal family's "rockstar” but she carried immense pressure due to her role.
Mayer said, "Kate is the closest they have to a rockstar member these days, and she’s the one everyone wants to see.”
The author went on to say, “That’s a huge burden for anyone to carry, let alone someone who has had existential battles with her health.”
Princess Kate was seen composed at Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2026 despite protests near the palace, calmly continuing the procession alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Mayer noted, "Kate not only had to look vibrant and in command of her role, but she knew she would be scrutinized more than ever.”
After announcing her cancer diagnosis, Kate made a gradual return to public duties, starting with Trooping the Colour in 2024.
To note, Kate also made comeback to public life after her cancer remission announcement in early 2025, as she made a return to Royal Ascot after an absence of three years.