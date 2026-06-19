Prince Harry suffers humiliation as 'personal' UK donation exposes Princess Diana link

Prince Harry has been hit with a shocking new claim regarding his UK donation last year.
During his visit to Nottingham in 2025, the Duke of Sussex donated £1.1million to BBC Children in Need.
The generous donation was made from the duke's "personal wealth", per the reports at the time.
However, a new report has not only debunked the claim that Harry made the generous move using his own money, but also exposed the real source of the whopping £1.1million.
Per the new claims, the amount was actually originated from the Glen Beg Foundation - a charitable organisation possessing late Princess Diana's funds.
When the announcement of the donation was made, insiders close to Harry claimed that the charity was being done "from his own money rather than his Archewell organisation."
Despite the claims, the donation was neither made from Harry's commercial partnerships nor from the money the revenue generated by his memoir, Spare.
Infact, all the money came from the funds raised through Diana's philanthropic work.
The Glen Beg Foundation was established in 1999, two years after Diana's tragic death, using money from the Princess of Wales Charities Trust - which she established in 1981 after tying the knot with then-the Prince Charles.