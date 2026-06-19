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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch

Princess Leonor enjoys thrilling instructional flight with dad King Felipe amid military training

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch
Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch

Princess Leonor touched the sky with King Felipe in a thrilling instructional flight amid military training.

In a suprising turn of events, on Friday, June 19, the Spanish monarch joined his daughter - who currently receiving a military training, for an exciting sky adventure.

As featured in the Instagram reel shared by the Royal Family, King Felipe VI saluted Leonor before warmly hugging the her.

After briefing her dad and other attendees on the flight plan and completing pre-flight preparations, the father-daughter duo then carried out the training mission in separate aircraft.

Clad in a military uniform, the Spanish Princess flew in a Pilatus PC-21 with her instructor, Captain Elena Gutiérrez, while King Felipe flew in parallel. 

The account also released a carousel of Leonar and Felipe's beaming photos, featuring moments before and after the thrilling experience.

"Instructional flight of the Princess of Asturias, as part of her military training at the General Air and Space Academy, next to the King," read the caption alongside the photos.

When did Princess Leonor of Spain join the military?

The heir to the Spanish throne joined the military in August of 2023 for a rigorous three-year training.

The military training is designed to prepare Leonor for her future role as Supreme Commander of the Spanish Armed Forces.

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