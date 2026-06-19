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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
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Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: 'setting powerful example'

Prince Harry drops first video message after Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet's UK return confirmed

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: setting powerful example
Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: 'setting powerful example'

Prince Harry has broken his silence in a delightful message after King Charles heartfelt gesture.

As reported by The Sun on Friday, June 19, the 77-year-old monarch has helped with the security arrangements for Prince Harry ahead of his return to the UK with wife, Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Sources close to the duke revealed that in a generous gesture, Charles offered his "own resources" for a safe UK stay for Harry and his family - who are reportedly coming back in the mid of July.

Just hours after this surprising update, Harry released a heartfelt video message on The Invictus Games official YouTube channel.

In his message, the 41-year-old Royal - founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation extended his special wish to the families and friends, and the city of Düsseldorf.


Harry admitted that he feels honoured to send this message to the participants of The Invictus Games Germany 2026 and praised them for "setting a powerful example of what it means to honour service with dignity and enduring commitment."

"Have a fantastic time in Düsseldorf, lean on each other when you need to and celebrate everything you've achieved. And most importantly, make sure you have fun," Harry concluded.

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