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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Queen Camilla issues surprise message ahead of Harry, Meghan UK return: ‘enjoy yourself’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the United Kingdom with their children next month

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Queen Camilla issues surprise message ahead of Harry, Meghan UK return: ‘enjoy yourself’
Queen Camilla issues surprise message ahead of Harry, Meghan UK return: ‘enjoy yourself’

Queen Camilla has released a surprise statement in a rare candid interview.

The British Queen Consort has been enjoying Britain’s most prestigious horse racing event, Royal Ascot, this week, and during her appearance on the third day of the five-day equestrian spectacle on Thursday, June 18, she gave a special interview to ITV.

After welcoming guests into the Royal Enclosure for the special event with King Charles, Camilla – dressed in all white – opened up about her love for Royal Ascot, saying that it shines spotlight on the “best of Britain.”

"Well it’s the best of British really, isn’t it?" she said, before continuing, "I mean, it doesn’t matter whether you love horses, don’t know much about horses, you come here for a really good day to experience a bit of fun, the best racing in the world, the best horses, the elegant women.”

The 78-year-old Royal added, "And I think, the world we live in, it’s wonderful just to get away and enjoy yourself and that’s what Ascot does. You get the pageantry and the procession – I love it, it’s five days of pleasure."

This comes ahead of King Charles’ estranged son, Prince Harry’s return to the UK. The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to touch down in his homeland next month along with his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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