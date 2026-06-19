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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire

Duchess Sophie earns royal nod for her dedication and courageous efforts for a cause close to her heart

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire
Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire

Duchess Sophie has received a royal nod for her dedication to a powerful mission.

On Friday, June 19, the British Royal Family marked the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict by honouring the Duchess of Edinburgh, who has long been a passionate advocate for the vital cause.

Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace shared a string of photos from Sophie’s past visits to nations such as Democratic Republic of the Congo to Kosovo, South Sudan, and Lebanon, where she met with survivors and peacebuilders.

“Today is the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict — a moment to reflect on the devastating impact of conflict around the world, with women and girls often most at risk of harm,” read the caption.

The Palace continued, “The Duchess of Edinburgh has long been a passionate advocate for the vital role that women play in peacebuilding and drawing attention to the issue of conflict-related sexual violence that continues to be perpetrated around the world.”

“Her Royal Highness has met survivors, peacebuilders, medical professionals and changemakers across the globe — from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Kosovo, South Sudan, Lebanon, Chad and beyond,” shared the Royals.

They went on to proudly note that through listening, learning and lending her voice, Prince Edward’s wife continues to shine a light on the courage of survivors and the urgent need for global action.

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