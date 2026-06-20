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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Andrew fires bold demand at King Charles after monarch’s stay offer to Harry, Meghan

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes major demand to King Charles ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK trip

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Andrew fires bold demand at King Charles after monarch’s stay offer to Harry, Meghan
Andrew fires bold demand at King Charles after monarch’s stay offer to Harry, Meghan

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has once again made headlines for his unexpected move.

In a Saturday, June 20 report, The Telegraph reported that the former prince Andrew has made a bold demand to his elder brother, King Charles, while living in an internal exile.

According to a source close to him, the ex-Duke of York is at risk like any other active member of the British Royal Family and reportedly feels he needs more protection, especially after the recent incident near his Norfolk home, where a balaclava-clad man confronted him last month.

Alex Jenkinson, a 39-year-old man, charged with two counts of harassment for using threat, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass someone or cause alarm or distress, and is due to stand trial on July 29.

"This is a clear demonstration of the fact that you cannot un-invent a member of the Royal family. Regardless of the fact that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has had his titles removed and is no longer a working royal, he still continues to face security threats,” said the insider.

They continued, "There is just as much of a risk to him from fixated individuals as there is to any active members of the Royal Family, if not more so because of all the publicity surrounding him.

As per royal historian Rafe Hedel-Mankoo, "Andrew's always believed that he's entitled to taxpayer-funded security and his titles and everything else. It doesn't appear that he still understands quite why he's in the position he is in.”

This comes after King Charles offered accommodation to his estranged son, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during their upcoming visit to the UK, set to take place next month.

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