Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Kate Middleton earns Princess Diana-like title as she shares unseen Italy tour snaps

The Princess of Wales’ never-before-seen Italy photos earn her new title that mirrors Princess Diana’s

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Kate Middleton earns Princess Diana-like title as she shares unseen Italy tour snaps
Kate Middleton earns Princess Diana-like title as she shares unseen Italy tour snaps

Princess Kate’s new photos have earned her a special new title.

On Friday, June 19, the Princess of Wales published a new essay, titled Creating the conditions for love to flourish through nature & creativity, after her visit to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia in May 2026, highlighting the importance of genuine human connections in a world increasingly shaped by digital screens.

Alongside the heartwarming essay, the Royal Foundation released a string of never-before-seen photos from the future queen’s milestone trip, which marked her first international visit since her cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

The snaps – taken during the two-day trip – showed Catherine radiating elegance in a two striking outfits.

One photo features the Princess of Wales donning a turquoise blazer paired with a white shirt, embracing young children with a bright smile.

In second and third photos, Prince William’s wife can be seen rubbing the hair of a child as a group of young kids posed around her for the shot.

Another image saw her exuding charm in a beige dress layered under a striped beige jacket as she kneeled down and engaged with a child.

Kate Middleton’s heartwarming photos with the children earned her a special title that mirrored that of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s.

“The Children's Princess,” commented a royal fan on an Instagram post featuring one of the photos as they referenced Princess Diana’s title, People’s Princess.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother was given the sobriquet by the then-Prime Minister Tony Blair following her death on August 31, 1997.

Royal Family unveils Duchess of Gloucester’s magnificent portraits for her 80th birthday
Royal Family unveils Duchess of Gloucester’s magnificent portraits for her 80th birthday
Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay
Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay
King Charles sends warm message amid enjoying Royal Ascot week
King Charles sends warm message amid enjoying Royal Ascot week
King Charles makes surprising move for Prince Harry ahead of UK return
King Charles makes surprising move for Prince Harry ahead of UK return
Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: 'setting powerful example'
Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: 'setting powerful example'
Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House
Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms
Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch
Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch
Prince Harry suffers humiliation as 'personal' UK donation exposes Princess Diana link
Prince Harry suffers humiliation as 'personal' UK donation exposes Princess Diana link
Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire
Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire
Kensington Palace drops Prince William's message just days before his 44th birthday
Kensington Palace drops Prince William's message just days before his 44th birthday
Queen Camilla issues surprise message ahead of Harry, Meghan UK return: ‘enjoy yourself’
Queen Camilla issues surprise message ahead of Harry, Meghan UK return: ‘enjoy yourself’

Popular News

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son

40 minutes ago
Turkey's World Cup 2026 run ends with crushing defeat against Paraguay

Turkey's World Cup 2026 run ends with crushing defeat against Paraguay
57 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz
an hour ago