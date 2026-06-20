Kate Middleton earns Princess Diana-like title as she shares unseen Italy tour snaps

Princess Kate’s new photos have earned her a special new title.
On Friday, June 19, the Princess of Wales published a new essay, titled Creating the conditions for love to flourish through nature & creativity, after her visit to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia in May 2026, highlighting the importance of genuine human connections in a world increasingly shaped by digital screens.
Alongside the heartwarming essay, the Royal Foundation released a string of never-before-seen photos from the future queen’s milestone trip, which marked her first international visit since her cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
The snaps – taken during the two-day trip – showed Catherine radiating elegance in a two striking outfits.
One photo features the Princess of Wales donning a turquoise blazer paired with a white shirt, embracing young children with a bright smile.
In second and third photos, Prince William’s wife can be seen rubbing the hair of a child as a group of young kids posed around her for the shot.
Another image saw her exuding charm in a beige dress layered under a striped beige jacket as she kneeled down and engaged with a child.
Kate Middleton’s heartwarming photos with the children earned her a special title that mirrored that of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s.
“The Children's Princess,” commented a royal fan on an Instagram post featuring one of the photos as they referenced Princess Diana’s title, People’s Princess.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother was given the sobriquet by the then-Prime Minister Tony Blair following her death on August 31, 1997.