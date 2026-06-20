Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 18 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

King Charles describes Duchess of Gloucester's 'aura' in touching 80th birthday tribute

Duchess of Gloucester celebrates 80th birthday on the same day 2026 Royal Ascot comes to an end

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 18 minutes ago
King Charles describes Duchess of Gloucesters aura in touching 80th birthday tribute
King Charles describes Duchess of Gloucester's 'aura' in touching 80th birthday tribute  

Duchess of Gloucester, Brigette, was celebrated by King Charles in a moving birthday tribute.

His Majesty halted the 2026 Royal Ascot celebrations to describe the ‘life and legacy’ of the Danish-born member of the British royal family, whose dedication towards the British monarchy is commendable.

On Saturday, June 20th, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard’s wife, turned 80 on the same day when the five-day royal festivities came to an end.

King Charles, who earlier unveiled the ravishing portraits of the Duchess, has now released another statement, detailing Her Royal Highness’ work in a rare birthday tribute.

The 78-year-old British monarch explained that Brigitte has numerous times supported the King as Head of State, representing His Majesty "at events in the UK and abroad, and attending state and ceremonial occasions."

King Charles also highlighted that the senior working royal also represented the monarchy, just being a patron of more than 60 charities and organizations, music and community welfare.

His Majesty’s office also shared an infamous quote of the Duchess, noting, "As members of the Royal Family and in our public life. The Duke and I have the huge privilege of continuously meeting people who are greatly committed to their work with charitable causes."

Duchess also held several honorary military appointments, including Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Bermuda Regiment.

The Duchess of Gloucester, whose real name is Brigitte, is a Danish-born member of the British royal family and wife of Prince Richard, who is a grandson of King George V. 

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son
Kate Middleton earns Princess Diana-like title as she shares unseen Italy tour snaps
Kate Middleton earns Princess Diana-like title as she shares unseen Italy tour snaps
Royal Family unveils Duchess of Gloucester’s magnificent portraits for her 80th birthday
Royal Family unveils Duchess of Gloucester’s magnificent portraits for her 80th birthday
Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay
Kate Middleton issues warning on risks of the 'digital world' in new essay
King Charles sends warm message amid enjoying Royal Ascot week
King Charles sends warm message amid enjoying Royal Ascot week
King Charles makes surprising move for Prince Harry ahead of UK return
King Charles makes surprising move for Prince Harry ahead of UK return
Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: 'setting powerful example'
Prince Harry breaks silence after King Charles help with UK security: 'setting powerful example'
Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House
Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for key royal engagement as Palace confirms
Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch
Princess Leonor takes King Felipe on sky adventure during exciting aviation training: Watch
Prince Harry suffers humiliation as 'personal' UK donation exposes Princess Diana link
Prince Harry suffers humiliation as 'personal' UK donation exposes Princess Diana link
Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire
Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie’s powerful mission that continues to inspire

Popular News

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son

41 minutes ago
Turkey's World Cup 2026 run ends with crushing defeat against Paraguay

Turkey's World Cup 2026 run ends with crushing defeat against Paraguay
58 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz
an hour ago