King Charles describes Duchess of Gloucester's 'aura' in touching 80th birthday tribute  

Duchess of Gloucester, Brigette, was celebrated by King Charles in a moving birthday tribute.
His Majesty halted the 2026 Royal Ascot celebrations to describe the ‘life and legacy’ of the Danish-born member of the British royal family, whose dedication towards the British monarchy is commendable.
On Saturday, June 20th, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard’s wife, turned 80 on the same day when the five-day royal festivities came to an end.
King Charles, who earlier unveiled the ravishing portraits of the Duchess, has now released another statement, detailing Her Royal Highness’ work in a rare birthday tribute.
The 78-year-old British monarch explained that Brigitte has numerous times supported the King as Head of State, representing His Majesty "at events in the UK and abroad, and attending state and ceremonial occasions."
King Charles also highlighted that the senior working royal also represented the monarchy, just being a patron of more than 60 charities and organizations, music and community welfare.
His Majesty’s office also shared an infamous quote of the Duchess, noting, "As members of the Royal Family and in our public life. The Duke and I have the huge privilege of continuously meeting people who are greatly committed to their work with charitable causes."
Duchess also held several honorary military appointments, including Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Bermuda Regiment.
The Duchess of Gloucester, whose real name is Brigitte, is a Danish-born member of the British royal family and wife of Prince Richard, who is a grandson of King George V.