Prince Harry’s UK return may include special tribute to Princess Diana with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry could reportedly take Archie and Lilibet to visit Princess Diana’s grave for the first time.
The Duke of Sussex may bring Archie and Lilibet to visit their late grandmother’s grave for the first time during an upcoming UK trip.
The visit will be the first time in four years that Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have seen their grandfather.
According to the reports, it pointed to a more emotional trip, with Althorp—Princess Diana’s burial site—closing its doors during the Sussexes’ visit.
An insider told the Daily Mail the closure is considered “highly unusual,” noting that the estate does not usually shut once its summer season begins.
The estate, run by Diana's brother Earl Spencer, welcomes the public only during July and August each year.
Harry previously made the emotional journey to his mother's grave in 2022, marking the 25th anniversary of her death in Paris.
The upcoming visit signals a notable reunion amid ongoing distance from senior royals, with King Charles said to have an “agreement” to see his grandchildren.
The Sussexes are expected to stay in royal accommodation during their visit, while their main focus will be promoting the Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham in July 2027.