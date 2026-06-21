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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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King Charles offers rare glimpse into his younger days with Prince Philip on Father’s Day

The British monarch pays touching tribute to his late dad Prince Philip on Father’s Day 2026

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
King Charles offers rare glimpse into his younger days with Prince Philip on Father’s Day
King Charles offers rare glimpse into his younger days with Prince Philip on Father’s Day

King Charles is marking Father’s Day with a rare tribute to Prince Philip.

The British King took to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family on Sunday, June 21, to share a post, marking the 2026 Father’s Day with a rare throwback snap from his younger years.

In the photo, Prince Philip can be seen proudly standing beside his eldest son Charles, the then-Prince of Wales, as he receives his wings at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire on August 20, 1971.

At the time, Philip was Marshal of the Royal Air Force, an honour which was succeeded by Charles after his father’s death.

“Celebrating all Fathers, and thinking of those who wish they could be with their Dads, today,” penned King Charles alongside the rare tribute.

The post received warm reactions from royal fans, who wished King Charles a happy Father’s Day and also remembered Prince Philip with loving words.

“Love this! Happy Father's Day King Charles and a Happy Birthday to William!” penned one of the fans.

A second commented, “Happy father day . We miss prince Philip.”

“I love this photo! Wishing His Majesty a very happy Father’s Day,” added a third.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2021, due to age-related issues.

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