Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
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Princess Kate, kids mark ‘best papa’ William’s birthday & Father’s Day with unseen snap

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis bring double delight to Prince William as he turns 44

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
Princess Kate, kids mark ‘best papa’ William’s birthday & Father’s Day with unseen snap
Princess Kate, kids mark ‘best papa’ William’s birthday & Father’s Day with unseen snap

It’s Prince William’s birthday and the Waleses are celebrating it in a special way.

On Sunday, June 21, Princess Kate and children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – took to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint Instagram account to shower the future king with love as they celebrated two special occasions.

In the loving tribute, the four rang in William’s 44th birthday and also celebrated Father’s Day with a personal message, writing, “Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World!”

The caption concluded with Catherine, George, Charlotte, and Louis’s initials, “We love you very much. C, G, C & L.”

Accompanying the loving tribute was a sweet snap featuring Prince William wrapping his arm around his 11-year-old daughter at the palace after last weekend’s Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The post instantly sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comments with their heartfelt reactions.

“The Windsor Twins!” commented one, while another wrote, “William and mini William.”

A third penned, “Such a beautiful father and daughter, happy birthday and happy Father’s Day!”

“Wishing HRH The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!” added a fourth.

Prince William is the elder son of King Charles III and his former wife, Princess Diana, and is first in the line of succession to the British throne.

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