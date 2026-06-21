Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 44 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Meghan Markle celebrates Father's Day with Harry, calls herself 'lucky' before UK visit

The Duchess of Sussex drops first update since she was offered with royal accommodation at Buckingham Palace during their UK trip

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 44 minutes ago
Meghan Markle celebrates Fathers Day with Harry, calls herself lucky before UK visit
Meghan Markle celebrates Father's Day with Harry, calls herself 'lucky' before UK visit  

Meghan Markle is celebrating Father's Day with Prince Harry before they travel to the United Kingdom to meet King Charles III.

After the British Royal Family marked the 44th birthday of Prince William, the Duchess of Sussex snubbed her estranged brother-in-law as she posted a rare family moment to observe International Father's Day.

"They're so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only," the mom of two penned a heartfelt tribute.

She also uploaded an adorable snap of the Duke of Sussex embracing love as he holds his two kids in his arms.

This update came shortly after a report claimed that King Charles III has offered a royal accommodation to Harry and his family on his upcoming visit to his homeland.

The insiders revealed that the Duke has not responded to the latest possible olive branch as he will visit the United Kingdom for the first time with his kids since he moved out to the United States of America in 2020.

USA Today also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior working royal roles in 2020, have been offered accommodations at Buckingham Palace during their trips to the UK, but they have declined the offer. 

Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday
Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday
King Charles offers rare glimpse into his younger days with Prince Philip on Father’s Day
King Charles offers rare glimpse into his younger days with Prince Philip on Father’s Day
Princess Kate, kids mark ‘best papa’ William’s birthday & Father’s Day with unseen snap
Princess Kate, kids mark ‘best papa’ William’s birthday & Father’s Day with unseen snap
King Frederik, Queen Mary make special gesture to mark Greenland National Day
King Frederik, Queen Mary make special gesture to mark Greenland National Day
King Charles to make history as first British monarch to disclose his personal tax bill
King Charles to make history as first British monarch to disclose his personal tax bill
Lady Marina Windsor ties knot with Nico Macauley in glamorous ceremony
Lady Marina Windsor ties knot with Nico Macauley in glamorous ceremony
Prince Harry’s UK return may include special tribute to Princess Diana with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry’s UK return may include special tribute to Princess Diana with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Elisabeth hosts world leaders as six-day historic visit to Belgium kicks off
Princess Elisabeth hosts world leaders as six-day historic visit to Belgium kicks off
King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week
King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week
Andrew fires bold demand at King Charles after monarch’s stay offer to Harry, Meghan
Andrew fires bold demand at King Charles after monarch’s stay offer to Harry, Meghan
King Charles describes Duchess of Gloucester's 'aura' in touching 80th birthday tribute
King Charles describes Duchess of Gloucester's 'aura' in touching 80th birthday tribute
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son

Popular News

Kelly Osbourne marks first Father's Day without Ozzy Osbourne in sobbing tribute

Kelly Osbourne marks first Father's Day without Ozzy Osbourne in sobbing tribute
2 hours ago
UK heatwave warning extended as temperatures set to hit 38C

UK heatwave warning extended as temperatures set to hit 38C
an hour ago
Yash, Kiara Advani confirm new release date for ‘Toxic’ after repeated delays

Yash, Kiara Advani confirm new release date for ‘Toxic’ after repeated delays
5 hours ago