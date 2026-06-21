Meghan Markle celebrates Father's Day with Harry, calls herself 'lucky' before UK visit  

Meghan Markle is celebrating Father's Day with Prince Harry before they travel to the United Kingdom to meet King Charles III.
After the British Royal Family marked the 44th birthday of Prince William, the Duchess of Sussex snubbed her estranged brother-in-law as she posted a rare family moment to observe International Father's Day.
"They're so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only," the mom of two penned a heartfelt tribute.
She also uploaded an adorable snap of the Duke of Sussex embracing love as he holds his two kids in his arms.
This update came shortly after a report claimed that King Charles III has offered a royal accommodation to Harry and his family on his upcoming visit to his homeland.
The insiders revealed that the Duke has not responded to the latest possible olive branch as he will visit the United Kingdom for the first time with his kids since he moved out to the United States of America in 2020.
USA Today also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior working royal roles in 2020, have been offered accommodations at Buckingham Palace during their trips to the UK, but they have declined the offer.