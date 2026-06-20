Lady Marina Windsor ties knot with Nico Macauley in glamorous ceremony

Lady Marina Windsor has married Nico Macauley in a joyful family ceremony, with the couple sharing their first official photograph following the wedding.
The couple married in a heartfelt ceremony on Saturday, June 20, with Lady Marina Windsor and Nico Macauley celebrating their wedding in front of loved ones at a UK church.
The exclusive HELLO! photograph captured Lady Marina, granddaughter of the Duchess of Kent, looking radiant in white, with her husband in a dark suit and family members, including the Duke of Kent, surrounding them.
Her custom gown was created by designer Larissa Von Planta, featuring a sustainable atelier design and complemented by a veil made from vintage Hapsburg lace.
Completing the look was a historic tiara, a royal heirloom once owned by her great-grandmother Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, later passed down through Queen Mary, and previously worn by Lady Helen Taylor at her 1992 wedding.
The jewellery choice held emotional significance following the death of the Duchess of Kent in September 2025, as she too had once worn the historic headpiece.
The newlyweds originally shared their engagement on 8 June last year with an adorable selfie on social media.
Marina shared the news on Instagram, saying, "Very happy!" alongside a series of photos showcasing her new engagement ring.