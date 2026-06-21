King Frederik, Queen Mary make special gesture to mark Greenland National Day

King Frederik X and Queen Mary are celebrating Greenland’s National Day with a special gesture.
On the Dutch Royal Family’s official Instagram handle on Sunday, June 21, Their Majesties released a heartwarming post, sending royal wishes to Greenlanders as they celebrate their National Day.
“We send our warmest congratulations to the Greenlandic people on the occasion of National Day,” they penned, adding, “The day falls, as is tradition, on the longest day of the year, and we hope that the daylight hours will be a beautiful and festive setting for the many celebrations in and outside Greenland.”
Accompanying the special message was a sweet snap of King Frederik and Queen Mary with their youngest children – twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
“The picture was taken aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog during the entry into Sisimiut on July 2, 2024 in connection with the Royal Family's visit to Greenland,” shared the Royals.
In the photo, the monarch can be seen donning a casual look, wearing a white hoodie with black trousers, while the Queen served looks in a traditional Greenlandic outfit.
Princess Josephine also stunned in a stylish grey shirt, layered under a black coat and paired with matching black trousers.
Meanwhile, Prince Vincent wore a white shirt, dark grey sweater, black coat and black pants.
Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark and is the largest of the kingdom's three constituent parts – Greenland, Denmark, and the Faroe Islands – by land area.