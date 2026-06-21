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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday

King Charles shares loving tribute to his eldest son and the future King of the British empire, Prince William

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday
Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday  

King Charles III's emotional birthday wish for Prince William left him touched!

The Prince of Wales, who is currently second in line to the British throne, is celebrating his 44th birthday with his family on Sunday, June 21st.

Wishing the future King, His Majesty took to the royal family's official Instagram stories to share a never-before-seen photo featuring the father and son.

"Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales," the cancer-stricken monarch wrote over the image.

P.C. Royal Family/Instagram Stories
P.C. Royal Family/Instagram Stories 

Apart from King Charles, Kensington Palace also shared a loving tribute, marking William's special day with a delightful statement.

"Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much," the joint Instagram account of Prince and Princess of Wales stated.

The sweet birthday message is also accompanied by a photo of William with Charlotte, which was captured after the 2026 Trooping the Colour ceremony.

It also includes the initials of the heir to the throne, who are mentioned in this greeting: Catherine, George, Louis, and Charlotte.

However, Prince William has yet to send the heartiest message on Father’s Day for King Charles III. 

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