Prince Harry, William ready to ‘reunite’ upon Duke’s UK return – but there’s a catch

Prince William has finally agreed to have a “private” one-on-one with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated return to the UK next month with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has been recently confirmed with all the security measures in place for them.
The upcoming visit will mark Harry’s first with wife Meghan since 2022 – who joined her husband for a trip to London to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
While Harry’s kids are set to visit their dad’s homeland for the first time since the couple moved to the US in 2020 – when Archie was only seven-month-old.
Despite making various solo trips to the UK in 2024 and 2025, Harry and the Prince of Wales never reunited, given the longstanding feud between them.
But now, after constant efforts from their cancer-stricken father, King Charles and William’s wife Kate Middleton – the heir to the throne is ready to meet his younger brother – who is likely to visit the UK in the mid of July for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027.
Confirming the reunion buzz an insider told Rob Shuter, “William knows this visit is bigger than old arguments.”
“His father wants to see Archie and Lilibet, and William understands why that matters,” they added.
The insider further clarified that for William, “This isn’t about settling scores, it’s about taking a small step forward. William is prepared to see Harry. Everything else remains a work in progress.”
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with Royal Family
Two years after spending in the Royal Family as a married couple – Harry and Meghan opened up about their time with senior Royals in a bombshell interview with the renowned American host, Oprah Winfrey.
In their first public tell-all – the couple did not leave any stone unturned as they took sharp digs at family members, including William and Catherine – who Harry once called a “sister he never had.”
The Duke and Duchess did not stop there as they further severed their ties with the monarch, his wife, Queen Camilla and the Waleses with the release of Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare in 2023.
In his bombshell book, Harry accused William of pummeling him, Kate of making Meghan cry over Princess Charlotte’s dress for Duke’s wedding.
He also referred to Camilla as “wicked stepmom” and the “other woman” as he reflected on events of his father and late mother Diana’s turbulent wedding.
Harry’s act of publicly humiliating the firm resulted in years-long estrangement from William and his wife Kate.
Will Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also bury the hatchet?
As per the sources close to the situation – it is still unclear if Meghan and Kate will also leave the feud behind and come together for the sake of a warmer reunion after years of no contact.
“Nobody is putting pressure on Catherine or Meghan,” a source told Rob Shuter.
“If they see each other, great. If they don’t, that’s okay too,” added the insider.
The Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry – who founded The Invictus Games in 2014, is set to host his multisporting event in Birmingham, UK, next year.
The Duke founded the multisporting event for the wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans.