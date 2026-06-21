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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Victoria Beckham signals peace to Brooklyn in moving Father's Day tribute to David

The 2026 Father's Day marked second for David Beckham without his son, Brooklyn Beckham

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Victoria Beckham signals peace to Brooklyn in moving Fathers Day tribute to David
Victoria Beckham signals peace to Brooklyn in moving Father's Day tribute to David  

Irrespective of Brooklyn Beckham's continuous harsh digs at his parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, he has only peace to offer for their distant son!

As the 2026 Father's Day approaches, the former Spice Girl singer made a subtle hint at reconciliation for her eldest son, who has been away from the family for a year.

Taking to her Instagram, Victoria shared a throwback photo of her husband, David, featuring their four children, including Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham.

On Sunday, June 21st, the infamous English designer also penned a loving tribute hinting at a "peace gesture" for the former photographer.

"David, you truly are the best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children, and we love you so much. Happy Father's Day," the mom of four scribbled.

This Father's Day marked the second for Brooklyn since he cut ties with his parents and moved to the United States of America alongside his partner, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Despite the aspiring chef's public statement about reconciliation with his family and the recent controversial FIFA ad deal, snubbing his parents, Victoria and David ended up opening their doors to their eldest child.

Recently, Brooklyn appeared in a controversial DoorDash ad in which he made a subtle dig at his parents. 

Now, a report claimed that he has made a deal with the advertising company to mock his family. 

In response, David himself made it clear in his post that is "only job" is to "being dad" for his children. 

"Being a dad is my most important job. I love you all," he also thanked Victoria for giving him the best and beautiful family.  

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