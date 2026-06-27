Meghan Markle makes first special announcement after UK trip confirmed: 'big dreams'

Meghan Markle has shared an exciting update just days before touching down in the UK for her first-ever visit in past four years.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who left the UK in 2020 with Prince Harry and moved to the US is reportedly confirmed to make her highly anticipated return in the mid of July with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Just days after multiple outlets confirmed her UK arrival with Harry this summer – the Duchess turned to her Instagram stories to make a heartfelt announcement regarding a project close to her heart.
Meghan reshared the poster of her upcoming documentary, Cookie Queens, from film’s official account, fueling the excitement surrounding its release in August.
“Big dreams start small. #CookieQueens is only in theaters August 7,” read the caption accompanied by the poster of the documentary.
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are linked with Cookie Queens
Harry and Meghan are among the executive producers of the film – which was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2026 in January.
The theatrical release of Cookie Queens – which is directed by Alysa Nahmias was announced in March 2026.
About Cookie Queens
The coming-of-age documentary film follows four ambitious young girls (ages 5 to 12) as they strive to become top-selling "Cookie Queens" during annual Girl Scout Cookie season in an $800 million industry.
Prior to this exciting announcement, Meghan paid a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Harry – whom she got married in 2018.
Sharing an adorable photo of the Duke flashing a wide smile to the camera as his kids, Archie and Lilibet warmly hug him.
“They’re so lucky to have you, we all are Happy Father’s Day to our one and only,” read the caption alongside the photo.
What to know about Harry and Meghan’s UK trip in July
The former Suits actress and her husband – whom she refers to as H, will reportedly touch down in the UK in the second week of July to attend the one-year countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027.
During their stay in the UK – the couple is likely to meet Harry’s cancer-stricken dad, King Charles and a visit late Princess Diana’s grave is also expected.
During their whirlwind visit, the couple is also expected to attend the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice at Chatham House.
The will also hold private meetings with the Invictus Games Foundation at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
Meanwhile, a visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital to mark the 20th anniversary of WellChild’s first specialist nurse is also on their UK diary.
Harry and Meghan will also be visiting the Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) to launch the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games and attend Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Warwickshire as part of Harry’s work with Scotty’s Little Soldiers.