King Charles breaks silence on Venezuela earthquakes in emotional note: ‘deeply saddened’

Buckingham Palace has issued King Charles official statement for the people of Venezuela following earthquake tragedy.
As the Venezuelan nation continue to reel with aftermath of the catastrophe that hit the South American country on Thursday, June 25, 2026 – the 77-year-old monarch has penned a personal note expressing his thoughts on the tragic incident.
On Friday, June 26, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared King’s message which read, “To the people of Venezuela, My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the devastating earthquakes that have struck your country, and of the tragic loss of life and suffering they have caused.”
Charles continued, "At this most difficult of times, we send our profound sympathy to all those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods.”
“Our special thoughts are with the injured, those awaiting news of family and friends, and the emergency responders working tirelessly to support those in desperate need,” added the father of Princes Harry and William.
Before concluding his message, the monarch added, "We greatly admire the resilience and strength of the Venezuelan people and send our most heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this terrible tragedy."
What we know about Venezuela twin earthquakes so far
Venezuela was jolted by a disastrous 7.2 magnitude of earthquake followed by another one of 7.5, claiming 920 lives and thousands of people injured as of now.
As per the reports, nearly 50,000 people are still missing so the number of casualties is expected to rise significantly. While 8,000 people have been found alive.
Britain sends rescue team to Venezuela
As reported by The Mirror, a rescue team of 68 - made up of personnel from fire brigades across the country - left RAF Brize Norton on Friday along with six specialist search dogs and humanitarian staff to support the ongoing operations in the region.
Former UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer issues emotional statement
Keir Starmer – who resigned as the UK Prime Minister on June 22, released an emotional statement noting, "My thoughts are with the people of Venezuela following this week's devastating earthquakes."
"The UK stands in solidarity with all those affected, particularly those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods," added Starmer.
This message from King Charles office was issued just days before the arrival of his estranged son, Prince Harry in the UK with wife, Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
What we know about Harry and Meghan’s joint trip to the UK
The Duke and Duchess of the Sussex are set to return to the UK in the mid of July for the one-year countdown ceremony of the Invictus Games 2027, set to be hosted by Birmingham.
As per the reports – the visit, which marks their first joint appearance in the UK since 2022, when Meghan last joind Harry for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, will also include a meeting with King Charles.
The couple is also expected to pay a visit to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana’s grave – who is buried at her ancestral home, Althorp.