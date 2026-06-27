Kate Middleton's surprise trip with Prince George marks the start of his 'King treatment'

Kate Middleton has begun giving Prince George ‘King treatment’ before he takes over the throne.
The eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales has officially stepped into his royal duties alongside his mother and future Queen of Britain.
On Saturday, June 27, Kensington Palace shared a special video message featuring Catherine, 44, and George, 12, who recently attended a pious event at the RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
The mother-son duo honoured Armed Forces Day, learned the “extraordinary history of these aircraft.”
Honouring Service and Sacrifice. Marking Armed Forces Day by reflecting on time spent with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby,” the statement begins.
Reflecting George and Kate Middleton’s personal experience at the, Prince William’s office stated, “Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive.”
“A powerful reminder of the courage, skill and dedication of those who serve, past and present. Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve,” they concluded.
Princess Wales and George's outfit during RAF visit:
For the royal event, Kate opted for an elegant jacket with matching pants and a white t-shirt beneath it.
While the little prince is a spitting image of his father, Prince William, as he wore a navy-blue coat and pants with an ink-blue shirt without a tie.
During the poignant visit, which was made nearly two weeks ago, George and Kate learned special features of the battle jets from the staff.
Kate Middleton's connection with RAF:
For those unaware, the future Queen shares strong ties with the Royal Air Force (RAF) through official military appointments, her husband’s career, and her own family’s history.
Similarly, his mother’s keen interest in flying, Prince George, who is currently third in line to the throne, also has a passion for flying and jets.
Prince George's begins 'King Treatment:
However, this visit officially marks the beginning of his king treatment, as he has always had an affinity for aviation.
The eldest son of Kate and William also had the privilege of having a private flying lesson in 2024.
At the time, he flew with an instructor as his parents watched from the ground at White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead, Berks, a 20-minute drive from their Windsor home.
This also indicated that when Prince William, who is also a father of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Prince Louis, takes over the reign after his father, King Charles III, Prince George will be handed over the responsibilities of the RAF, which his parents are currently overseeing as part of their senior working royals.
Prince William and his family's passion for aviation:
According to media reports, George’s younger brother, Prince Louis, 8, also has a passion for aviation, and it was previously revealed he’d like to be a fighter pilot one day.
Kate Middleton's heartfelt confession:
Speaking with Hello magazine last year, Her Royal Highness, when she visited the RAF for the first time, revealed that her youngest son’s dream was to become an aviation specialist.
“I’m going to tell them (her children) it takes eight years and a lot of hard work,” she added.
When did King Charles appoint Kate Middleton as a Royal Honorary Air Commodore:?
For context, after His Majesty’s coronation ceremony, he appointed Kate Middleton as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby in August 2023.
This links her directly to the base, where her husband Prince William was also given an honorary role by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2008.
She also serves as the Royal Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets.