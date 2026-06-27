Prince William shares first message after officially becoming billionaire: ‘Delighted’

Prince William felt “delighted” during his first appearance since becoming a billionaire.
Just a day after publishing his personal tax bills, the Prince of Wales stepped out to attend a special event on Friday, June 26, marking a huge milestone occasion.
For his latest engagement, the future king marked his attendance at the 25th anniversary of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, where he lauded the work of the organization and experts underpinning the service.
The Prince of Wales attended the event in his role as royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity.
At the celebrations, William addressed the volunteers and staff and told them that their work was something “Wales can be immensely proud of.”
Taking to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint Instagram account, Kensington Palace shared glimpses from the jubilant ceremony and shared William’s message in which he expressed “delight.”
“Delighted to attend the Wales Air Ambulance’s 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner this evening to celebrate a quarter of a century of this lifesaving service, and the dedicated crews who deliver critical care on the frontline every day,” he wrote.
Prince William’s message to Wales Air Ambulance Charity
At the milestone occasion, Prince William delivered a heartfelt speech, saying, “For 25 years, Wales Air Ambulance has provided a vital service to people and communities across the nation. In life-threatening moments, its crews have brought advanced critical care directly to those in greatest need, offering help and hope.”
He added, “This anniversary milestone is an opportunity not only to reflect on all that has been achieved over the past quarter of a century, but to recognise the extraordinary people whose dedication, skill and generosity have made this work possible.”
“Tonight we recognise everyone in this room, as well as the many supporters across Wales, who have helped make Wales Air Ambulance the vital service it is today. Wales Air Ambulance has earned an international reputation for the service it delivers, and for its commitment to evidence-based decision-making that helps ensure the best possible care for the people of Wales,” the father of three proudly noted.
What is Wales Air Ambulance Charity?
Launched in March 2001, the Wales Air Ambulance Charity is an independent, all-Wales emergency service that provides critical care to those suffering a life of limb-threatening injury or illness.
It is a consultant-led service, taking hospital treatments to the patient and if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
Prince William officially declared a billionaire
Prince William’s latest engagement comes a day after he joined his father, King Charles III, in publishing his personal tax records, which revealed that the heir to the throne voluntarily paid £7.76 million in income and capital gains tax on his earnings from the Duchy of Cornwall.
The £1.2 billion Duchy of Cornwall estate brought William £23.6 million in private income during the last financial year.
Kensington Palace has emphasized that His Royal Highness uses income from the Duchy of Cornwall to cover both the official and personal expenses of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ household.