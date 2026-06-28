Courteney Cox breaks up with Johnny McDaid after more than a decade together

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have called it quits.
In a shocking news shared by the Daily Mail on Saturday, June 27, it was reported that the Friends star and the Snow Patrol musician have split after being in a relationship for more than a decade.
The long-term partners, who first met in 2013 and were briefly engaged, reportedly parted ways in late 2025, bringing their 12-year romance to an end.
According to an insider, their breakup was “entirely amicable,” with friends telling that the pair had reached a point where they were living “different lives.”
Confirming Cox and the 49-year-old singer and musician’s breakup, one of their friends shared, “Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much.”
“This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives,” they added.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid relationship timeline
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid first met in 2013 in a party hosted by their mutual friends, including Ed Sheeran.
McDaid, who has since become one of the world’s most in-demand songwriters behind the scenes, is a longtime friend of the Sapphire crooner, having co-penned some of the singer’s biggest hits, including Photograph, Shape of You, Galway Girl, Bad Habits, and Shivers.
In late 2013, the Scream actress and the Chasing Cars hitmaker began dating and after nine months of relationship, they got engaged in 2014.
However, in December 2015, after nearly two years of dating and months of being engaged, the couple called off their engagement and briefly went their separate ways.
The former flames later reconciled in 2016 and decided to give their relationship another chance, although they did not get re-engaged.
Courteney Cox speaks about her split from Johnny McDaid
During her appearance on the Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver podcast in 2024, Courteney Cox revealed that she had take couples therapy sessions with Johnny McDaid.
“Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming, whether I should have or not. He just broke up within the first minute. And I was like, what? We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain,” she shared.
The Cougar Town star continued, “He wasn't trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship. There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart.”
However, Cox noted that the split taught her how to “reclaim” her voice and boundaries, noting that she was “thankful” for the breakup.
“It really taught me how I operated in the world. What were the things from my childhood that I needed? Like, whether it was to be adored by men or things that I didn't know how to let go to be in a relationship. To not take things personally, my boundaries. I just went into myself and I had a great therapist.”
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid last joint appearances
Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox were last spotted together publicly at the US Open in September 2025.
Prior to that, they were seen enjoying a double date with Cox’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston and her beau, Jim Curtis, in Malibu, California, in August 2025.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid new relationships
According to the Daily Mail, both Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have moved on with their lives.
The singer is said to be in the early stages of a new relationship, while the 62-year-old actress was recently seen hanging out in New York with her Shining Vale co-star Greg Kinnear, who spent the night at her apartment.