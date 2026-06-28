King Charles issues ‘powerful reminder’ in inspiring Scottish Parliament Opening speech

King Charles has delivered an inspiring message at Scottish Parliament.
On Saturday, June 27, the British King and Queen Camilla attended the ceremonial opening of the seventh session of Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.
At the significant occasion, the 77-year-old monarch sent a powerful reminder as he delivered a thoughtful address while opening the new session.
Speaking to the parliamentarians, Charles issued them a “powerful reminder” that they are responsible for protecting and upholding the democratic values and traditions that have developed over many years in the United Kingdom.
He also urged them to demonstrate that political discussion and disagreements should always be conducted politely and respectfully even when there is a difference in opinions.
Greetings to the parliamentarians
King Charles began his powerful speech with a heartwarming greeting to the parliamentarians.
“Presiding Officer, First Minister, members of the Scottish Parliament. It gives me the greatest pleasure to join you once again for the opening of a new session of the Scottish Parliament.”
Importance of protecting nature
In his landmark speech, King Charles defended his focus on protecting the environment, calling it an issue of great importance.
He also said people and nature are closely connected and should thrive together, not compete with each other.
"There is an essential harmony between the health of our planet, the natural systems on which we depend and the health of the people that live upon the Earth," he told the chamber.
Admitting that today’s fast-changing world means not every goal can be achieved, the monarch reminded, "But while the outcome might not always be yours to deliver, the manner in which it is pursued lies always within your power.”
Nod to local heroes
During his speech, His Majesty spoke of the local heroes who are nominated by MSPs for their extraordinary community work and represent the best of Scotland.
Stress on unity and respectful debate
Calling for respect despite political differences, Charles urged, "With that in mind, and in the knowledge that you are custodians of the democratic traditions long nurtured in these islands – traditions of which the honours of Scotland set before us are a powerful reminder – let us continue to show by example that debate can be carried out with respect and courtesy, that disagreement is possible while honouring one another’s dignity.”
"And it is recognised – whatever views may exist as to the means – that all those engaged in public service are seeking the same end – the good of the society we serve,” he added.
First Minister John Swinney calls for a new political culture
After the ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla met community champions nominated by Members of Scottish Parliaments (MSPs).
First Minister John Swinney called for a new political culture, noting that it could bring hope during uncertain times and urged lawmakers to embrace the positive political culture envisioned when the Scottish Parliament was founded.
"We are a new parliament, with new faces, new mandates. People filled with new hopes and ambitions for this nation we all love. This Scotland of today is a nation born of multiple identities,” he said.
The ceremony also celebrated Scottish culture, with Scotland’s national poet, Pàdraig MacAoidh, reciting a Gaelic poem titled Let This Hall Be Full of Noises.