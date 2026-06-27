King Charles 'pleased' as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accept major UK trip offer

King Charles can not wait to reunite with Prince Harry and his family!
His Majesty is seemingly delighted after his estranged son and his wife, Meghan Markle, have accepted his royal offer before their anticipated return to the United Kingdom.
On Saturday, June 27, the 78-year-old British monarch delivered a powerful speech to mark the Seventh Session of the Scottish Parliament.
The father of two honoured the heroes, who were never appreciated before.
Taking to Instagram, King Charles’ office released a video message, in which he offered his “warmest good wishes” to the crowd alongside his life partner, Queen Camilla.
King Charles video message:
“In his speech at the opening ceremony to mark the Seventh Session of the Scottish Parliament, the King spoke of the local heroes who represent the best of Scotland,” the Royal Family stated in the caption.
The statement continued, “The ‘heroes’, who were nominated by MSPs for their extraordinary commitment to their communities, watch His Majesty’s speech from the chamber before meeting The king and Queen at a reception in the Parliament building.”
His Majesty’s representatives urged the royal fans to head to their YouTube channel to watch the complete speech delivered by the King.
During the prestigious royal event, Charles and Camilla join MSPs to mark the start of the seventh Scottish Parliament term following May’s election.
After Kier Starmer’s resignation, the monarch addressed MSPs and dignitaries gathered in the Holyrood chamber, and First Minister John Swinney responded.
Notably, the event also included performances from the National Theatre of Scotland, the National Youth Choir of Scotland and Scotland's makar.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted His Majesty royal offer?
Throughout his speech, the King reportedly expressed joy after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had accepted King Charles' offer to stay in a royal residence during their UK trip next month.
Harry and Meghan's beef with Royal Family:
To note, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been estranged from the entire Royal Family clan since their UK exit in 2020, are set to visit the duke’s homeland for the first time with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Now, the BBC reported that the royal residence the family will stay in has not been named publicly.
Harry and Meghan’s representative also confirmed their upcoming trip; they officially released a statement, citing the travel.
No further details regarding their accommodations during the trip, scheduled from July 7 to July 11, have been disclosed.
However, they have refrained from commenting on whether the couple intends to meet with King Charles III or other members of the royal family.
This family reunion was marked after Harry and Meghan met with his elder brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, in September 2022, when they attended the mass funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
For context, the family reunion also holds a special place in King Charles’ heart, as this will be his meeting with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
In 2020, the couple stepped back from their positions as senior working royals in a decision commonly referred to as Megxit.
The royal couple is visiting the UK primarily to celebrate the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games being held in Birmingham.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined by their two children, will also be making appearances to support various charities, including WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.