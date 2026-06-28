Prince Harry releases touching statement as King Charles reunion nears

Prince Harry has released an emotional statement as reunion with King Charles nears.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Invictus Games on Saturday, June 27, the Duke of Sussex issued a touching message to army personnel, marking the 2026 UK Armed Forces Day.
“On UK #ArmedForcesDay, we celebrate the service and sacrifice of those who have worn the uniform,” the statement began, continuing, “For many serving personnel and veterans, Birmingham holds a special place in their story.”
Recalling the Afghanistan conflict, the father of two wrote, “During the conflict in Afghanistan, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham became the destination for hundreds of British service personnel returning from the battlefield with life changing injuries. It was here that many took their first steps on a long road forward.”
“Bringing the Invictus Games to Birmingham in 2027 carries real meaning. This is a city that has stood alongside the Armed Forces community through some of their most difficult moments. Now it will welcome competitors, families and supporters from across the world to celebrate what is possible after injury,” he added.
Harry concluded his message, expressing, “There could be no more fitting place to host the #InvictusGames.”
What are Invictus Games?
Founded by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games are an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans.
Where will Invictus Games 2027 take place?
The 2027 session of the Invictus Games are scheduled to take place next year in Birmingham, UK.
When will Prince Harry return to the UK?
Prince Harry is set to visit the UK in July 2026, during which he will officially begin the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.
Are Meghan Markle and children joining Prince Harry for UK trip?
In its June 26, 2026 report, PEOPLE confirmed that Prince Harry will be joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for his upcoming trip to the UK.
The trip will mark the first time seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet will return to the country since celebrating the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
Will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reunite with King Charles in upcoming visit?
For their upcoming trip to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered accommodation at royal residence by King Charles III.
According to the latest update, the British monarch is reportedly considering meeting his grandchildren during their stay in the royal estates.
Why is Prince Harry visiting the UK?
Prince Harry is returning to the UK to officially kick off the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games.
During the trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake a series of engagements linked to the Invictus Games Foundation and the prince’s longtime charitable work.
As patron of WellChild, Harry will visit Birmingham Children's Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the charity's first WellChild Nurse.
To mark one year until the 2027 Invictus Games, the couple will visit Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the primary venue for the Games.