Christopher Nolan kicks off countdown for his star-studded film 'The Odyssey' 

Christopher Nolan has begun a countdown for his upcoming film, The Odyssey.
As July has kicked off, the Oppenheimer director released an official countdown trailer for his star-studded movie.
On Wednesday, July 1st, Universal Pictures dropped the new teaser on the official YouTube channel.
"Ithaca's King is coming back" "Bringing vengeance..." It's July! Weeks away from the release of Nolan's latest movie.
The Odyssey's release date
Universal has debuted a final countdown trailer for The Odyssey, hitting theatres worldwide on July 17th, 2026.
Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime! Christopher Nolan's take on Homer's iconic ancient Greek poem.
About The Odyssey's plot
The Odyssey is a mythic action thriller shot across the world – the entire film is shot on IMAX film cameras (the first ever), bringing this foundational saga to the big screen grander than ever.
Notably, the story follows the Greek King Odysseus in his perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, encountering Polyphemus, the Sirens, Circe, and eventually his reunion with his wife, Penelope, on the island of Ithaca where he's from.
Star-Studded cast
The movie stars Matt Damon as Odysseus with a massive ensemble cast, including Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Charlize Theron as Calypso.
Spider-Man: The Brand New Day's star, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Mia Goth, Cosmo Jarvis, and Corey Hawkins are also seen as the leading stars.
Popular rapper Travis Kelce also made a special cameo in the upcoming film.
Fans' reaction
As the new trailer garnered attention on social media, fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement.
One fan commented, "You know you're getting old when Anne Hathaway is playing a motherly character. Crazy."
"Helping Matt Damon get home is a new movie genre now," another gushed.
A third said, "Can't wait for Matt Damon to say Tis Odessying time in the end credits."
"That wide shot of Odysseus walking alone on the beach is easily the best shot so far. The effect is reminiscent of Lawrence of Arabia," a fourth added.
For those unaware, The Odyssey was shot across multiple international locations, including Greece, Morocco, Italy, Iceland and Scotland.
Christopher Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema used new, lighter-weight IMAX cameras on the film after years of working around the format’s size, noise and logistical demands.
The film is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan for Syncopy. Thomas Hayslip serves as executive producer.
Christopher Nolan's interview about The Odyssey
In an old interview, Christopher Nolan spoke about the film, saying, "It's a very nerve-racking" project of my time.
"You work on something a long time, you care about it a lot, but movies belong to the audience. So it's kind of in the eye of the beholder," he noted.
Apart from The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan has produced some of the most exciting projects, including Oppenheimer, Interstellar, Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and others.