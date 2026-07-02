Jacob Elordi hit with shocking rejection amid Kendall Jenner romance

Jacob Elordi's chances of becoming the next James Bond have reportedly been cast into doubt amid Kendall Jenner romance.
Debbie McWilliams, the longtime Bond casting director who chose Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig as 007, believed the Wuthering Heights star lacks an essential trait associated with the iconic spy.
“I don't want him as James Bond. It is absolutely essential that Bond remains a total enigma,” McWilliams recently told The Independent.
She argued that Elordi's high-profile celebrity status clashes with the mystery traditionally associated with James Bond.
“I don't want to see him as Bond because we know so much about him. We want to know as little about them personally as possible... that's what spies are,” McWilliams explained.
The casting director went on to say, “We don't need to know where he goes shopping or who his parents are, where he lives. We never want to see him at home. And a vital element of the whole thing is his job description.”
McWilliams stated, “He's licensed to kill, and we have to believe that he can do that. If you don't, then you've lost the audience.”
She added that the actors she cast as Bond were relatively unknown before landing the role, making it easier for audiences to believe them as the iconic spy.
“Timothy [Dalton] and Pierce weren't particularly well known. Daniel had had a career in independent films and a fairly colourful romantic life beforehand, but he wasn't a household name... that helps enormously,” she said.
McWilliams revealed, “I want to see somebody completely out of the blue.”
Jacob Elordi face setback amid Kendall Jenner romance
Notably, Jacob Elordi hit with the rejection amid he is currently enjoying his budding romance with Kendall Jenner.
After months of keeping their romance low-key, they are now officially a couple, with insiders saying their relationship has become increasingly serious.
They first triggered romance rumors after an intense conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Elordi and Jenner were later seen packing on the PDA at Coachella.
Now a source exclusively shared that while the couple have been spending increasing amounts of time together, Elordi, 29, has yet to be introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner crew.
Jacob Elordi career
Jacob Elordi rose to fame with Netflix's The Kissing Booth before earning critical acclaim for Euphoria and starring in films including Priscilla and Saltburn.
He is also attached to major upcoming films, including Wuthering Heights with Margot Robbie and Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars.
Who Will be the next James Bond?
The search for the next James Bond is underway, with no official successor to Daniel Craig confirmed.
Under director Denis Villeneuve, writer Steven Knight and casting director Nina Gold, Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly set to hold another round of screen tests in August 2026 before announcing its choice by year's end.
Current frontrunners include Callum Turner, Louis Partridge, Jacob Elordi, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Harris Dickinson.