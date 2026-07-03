Frankie Muniz, Paige Price split: Why the actor deleted his divorce post

Frankie Muniz, the former Malcolm in the Middle star, has confirmed that he and his wife, Paige Price, have called it quit.
On Wednesday, July 1, the actor made the announcement on Instagram, revealing that the pair had been separated for a while and have decided to "move forward with ending our marriage."
Frankie Muniz's second divorce post
However, the shocking news, with a sweet snap of the family of three, was the second time Frankie Muniz had to announce the split, following an intense backlash on the initial announcement.
Why did Frankie Muniz remove the initial divorce post?
Frankie Muniz deleted the original post, which included a video of the couple dancing with their young son to Check Yes, Juliet by We the Kings, after fans pointed out that the post was inappropriate with the news of the divorce.
"After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared" the actor penned in the caption of his new announcement.
Appreciating his wife and expressing his gratitude, Muniz said that Paige "put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine".
He added that the pair will continue to cherish their friendship and will co-parent their son and will continue to work together for Muniz Racing.
"We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son," the 40-year-old penned.
Paige Price backs Frankie Muniz after divorce announcement drama
Paige Price showed her support for her now-ex as she left a heartfelt comment on his post.
She also made a reference to the now-deleted post on Instagram, which garnered negative reaction after some netizens called the video inappropriate for a divorce announcement.
"Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so fucked… divorce is bad, sure - it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that."
Fans react to Frankie Muniz's new annoucenemt
Fans of the pair flooded the comment section of the post, showing support for the couple and expressing their appreciation for the initial Instagram post.
"I liked the first announcement better with you guys dancing," one fan penned.
A second comment read, "People are so weird, I’m sorry you felt like you had to delete the dancing video. We’re so used to public toxicity over divorce that people really, really project when they see a couple ending on amiable terms. Like isn’t this what we all want for people who have to come to such hard decisions? Isn’t this what we want for their kids and loved ones who are part of it?"
"People are so lame for hating on the previous post. All the best to you guys!" another fan said.
"The video was lovely. As a child who survived a bad divorce, it was healing to see 2 people who love each other and themselves & walking through it together," a fourth comment added.
Another user noted, "I thought the video was very sweet and hopeful. You guys are a great family no matter what and will always be family."
About Frankie Muniz and Paige Price's romance
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price kicked off their romance in 2016 and got engaged in November 2018.
The pair eloped in October 2019 and tied the knot in February 2020.
They welcomed their only son, Mauz, in 2021.