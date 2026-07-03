Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after Portugal’s win over Croatia

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo paid an emotional homage to the late Diogo Jota after Portugal advanced to the 2026 World Cup round of 16.

Portugal on Thursday, July 2, beat Croatia, 2-1, in the round of 32 at Toronto Stadium, Canada, to advance to the next round of the World Cup.

Following the win, Team Portugal paid a heartfelt tribute to their former player Jota, who died in a fatal car crash last year, a day before his first death anniversary.

Ronaldo dedicates Portugal win to Diogo Jota

After Thursday's clash ended, the world got to know that Portugal was playing for Diogo Jota.

As the final whistle blew and Portugal qualified for the next round of 16, Ronaldo led the team to an emotional walk towards Portugal fans wearing Jota’s number 21 jersey, a heartwarming tribute to their young talent who passed away tragically.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, after the game, held the number 21 jersey in his hand as team Portugal posed for a group match.

Later, he shared the same picture on his Instagram and wrote, “We won for us, Diogo and Portugal! Let's Go!"

⁠Roberto Martinez calls Diogo Jota ‘our light'

Portugal coach ⁠Roberto Martinez described Jota as "our light" and named him an honorary member of the World Cup squad.

He told reporters, “Several beautiful symbols of power and energy and what Jota meant for the team. He was someone who believed, and we have (a) ⁠responsibility for Diogo, and we are going to keep doing this.”

How did Diogo Jota die?

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota

The 28-year-old Portuguese soccer player died in a car crash in northwestern Spain along with his brother Andre Silva on July 3, 2025.

Their Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout and crashed on the A-52 motorway in the Zamora province.

Jota died just 11 days after marrying his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso. The couple tied the knot on June 22, 2025.

Diogo Jota had three children with his wife, Rute Cardoso: sons Dinis (born in February 2021) and Duarte (born in March 2023) and a daughter born in November 2024.

Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone
Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback
Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo
Calais Campbell’s brother charged with murder after mother found dead
Calais Campbell’s brother charged with murder after mother found dead
Sony to halt production of physical discs for PlayStation starting in 2028
Sony to halt production of physical discs for PlayStation starting in 2028
Bobby Bonilla Day 2026: The story behind the Mets’ $30M contract
Bobby Bonilla Day 2026: The story behind the Mets’ $30M contract
Serena Williams sparks controversy with post-match antics after Wimbledon exit
Serena Williams sparks controversy with post-match antics after Wimbledon exit
Roblox Haze Seas codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Roblox Haze Seas codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

Popular News

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert
39 minutes ago
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
2 hours ago
Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know

Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know
2 hours ago