Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 20 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour from dad Prince Edward after graduation

Royal Family celebrates as Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour in historic event

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 20 hours ago
Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour from dad Prince Edward after graduation
Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour from dad Prince Edward after graduation

King Charles III is nothing but proud as Lady Louise Winsdor marks yet another milestone.

The daughter of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward has received a special honour from her father, just a day after Royal Family celebrated her graduation from St Andrews University.

Keeping his late father Prince Philip's lagecy alive, Edward presented The Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award to Lady Louise Windsor during a special ceremony on Friday, July 3.

Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account shared beaming photos of the 23-year-old with with her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and other attendees.

The carousel of photos was accompanied by a caption, which read, "Following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor today joined 600 young people in receiving their Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse."

It continued, "@DofEuk was founded 70 years ago by Prince Philip, The late Duke of Edinburgh, and 40 years ago, Prince Edward received his own Gold Award from his father."

"The Awards helps young people to gain confidence and skills to enable them to reach their full potential," added the statement.

Royal Fans react to Lady Louise Windsor’s new achievement

Soon after the photos of the young Royal were posted, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes and words of appreciations for Lady Louise.

One user commented, “Wow, that’s amazing! Seeing her continue the legacy inspires so many future leaders today, right?”

Another noted, “The Duke of Edinburgh does amazing work promoting the DofE and carrying Prince Philip’s legacy in the scheme… it must have been very special to present the Gold Award to his daughter! And congratulations to Lady Louise on her achievement.”

“This is so heartwarming- her grandfather would be so proud, just like her parents,” added a third.

For the occasion, Lady Louise Windsor wore a solid sky-blue dress featuring a v neckline and flared sleeves.

She accentuated her look with a delicate gold pendant and a dainty handcuff.

While her mother, Sophie Wessex – who recently debuted her new bob hair, was a vision in a floral summer dress.

Lady Louise Windsor graduation

On Thursday, July 2, the 77-year-old monarch shared photo of his niece to celebrate her educational milestone.

“Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!” read the message from king Charles alongside Louise’s photo in a graduation gown and hat.

“Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree,” it added.

Princess Anne joins senior family member at poignant royal event
Princess Anne joins senior family member at poignant royal event
Prince William left stunned by Jason Kelce's admission on 'New Heights'
Prince William left stunned by Jason Kelce's admission on 'New Heights'
Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘it's impossible not to worry’
Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘it's impossible not to worry’
Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch
Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos
Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos
King Charles celebrates Lady Louise's major milestone with heartfelt tribute, new potraits
King Charles celebrates Lady Louise's major milestone with heartfelt tribute, new potraits
Lady Louise quietly adopts new official name in major royal milestone
Lady Louise quietly adopts new official name in major royal milestone
King Charles left touched by special note during surprise Jedburgh visit
King Charles left touched by special note during surprise Jedburgh visit
Kate Middleton surprises Wimbledon spectators with unexpected pre-match appearance
Kate Middleton surprises Wimbledon spectators with unexpected pre-match appearance
Princess Anne inaugurates new project in Edinburgh to support an emotional cause
Princess Anne inaugurates new project in Edinburgh to support an emotional cause
Prince Harry faces chilling threat as six major terror plots exposed amid security row
Prince Harry faces chilling threat as six major terror plots exposed amid security row

Popular News

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health
35 minutes ago
Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde

Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding
3 hours ago