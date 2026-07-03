Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour from dad Prince Edward after graduation

King Charles III is nothing but proud as Lady Louise Winsdor marks yet another milestone.
The daughter of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward has received a special honour from her father, just a day after Royal Family celebrated her graduation from St Andrews University.
Keeping his late father Prince Philip's lagecy alive, Edward presented The Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award to Lady Louise Windsor during a special ceremony on Friday, July 3.
Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account shared beaming photos of the 23-year-old with with her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and other attendees.
The carousel of photos was accompanied by a caption, which read, "Following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor today joined 600 young people in receiving their Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse."
It continued, "@DofEuk was founded 70 years ago by Prince Philip, The late Duke of Edinburgh, and 40 years ago, Prince Edward received his own Gold Award from his father."
"The Awards helps young people to gain confidence and skills to enable them to reach their full potential," added the statement.
Royal Fans react to Lady Louise Windsor’s new achievement
Soon after the photos of the young Royal were posted, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes and words of appreciations for Lady Louise.
One user commented, “Wow, that’s amazing! Seeing her continue the legacy inspires so many future leaders today, right?”
Another noted, “The Duke of Edinburgh does amazing work promoting the DofE and carrying Prince Philip’s legacy in the scheme… it must have been very special to present the Gold Award to his daughter! And congratulations to Lady Louise on her achievement.”
“This is so heartwarming- her grandfather would be so proud, just like her parents,” added a third.
For the occasion, Lady Louise Windsor wore a solid sky-blue dress featuring a v neckline and flared sleeves.
She accentuated her look with a delicate gold pendant and a dainty handcuff.
While her mother, Sophie Wessex – who recently debuted her new bob hair, was a vision in a floral summer dress.
Lady Louise Windsor graduation
On Thursday, July 2, the 77-year-old monarch shared photo of his niece to celebrate her educational milestone.
“Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!” read the message from king Charles alongside Louise’s photo in a graduation gown and hat.
“Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree,” it added.