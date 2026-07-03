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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 17 hours ago
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Pamela Anderson's son Dylan Lee weds longtime girlfriend in intimate Paris ceremony

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's son has exchanged vows with Paula Bruss in a quiet ceremony

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 17 hours ago
Pamela Andersons son Dylan Lee weds longtime girlfriend in intimate Paris ceremony
Pamela Anderson's son Dylan Lee weds longtime girlfriend in intimate Paris ceremony

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's younger son, Dylan Jagger Lee, has quietly entered a new chapter of his life.

As reported by Vogue, the model tied the knot with his long-time partner Paula Bruss in Saint-Tropez, where they got engaged in 2024.

The wedding ceremony took place in a private villa in Les Parc, with a small gathering of friends and family.

Dylan Lee opens up about the Paris ceremony

Sharing the highlights from his special day, Dylan told the outlet, "The service was peaceful and sentimental."

"Seeing my beautiful wife walking down the aisel and reciting my vows in the middle of the most beautiful wildflower garden was a dream come true," the 28-year-old continued.

Who Paula Bruss wore at the wedding?

Paula, who is an interior designer by profession, wore a Fernando Garcia design for Oscar de la Renta for her wedding day.

As per Vogue, Paula's mother and her mother-in-law Pamela worked closely with the fashion brand's team on the design and drew inspiration from "classic French cinema, Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoninette, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face, and archival runaway collections".

Pamela Andersons son Dylan Lee weds longtime girlfriend in intimate Paris ceremony

For the occasion, Pamela also donned Oscar de la Renta, a custom mustard brocade dress with a small cape.

Meanwhile, the groom stunned in a look by Genuardi.

Speaking with Vogue, Pamela said watching her son get married was an "emotional moment" for her.

"I'm so happy for Dylan and so excited to send him off into the wild world," she said.

The Naked Gun actress added, "Tears are catching me off guard at times — happy tears. But as Khalil Gibran says, 'As parents, we are the bow from which life springs.' "

Dylan said he and Paula felt "pure happiness" on their special day.

“Looking around and seeing everyone we love gathered together in one place was overwhelming in the best possible way," he explained. "There was so much excitement and love in the air."

About Dylan Lee and Paula Bruss' romance

The neighbouts-turned-lovers got engaged in 2024.

Sharing the sunset beach proposal snap, Dylan penned in his Instagram caption, "Till the end", with a ring emojii.

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