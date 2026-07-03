Prince William left stunned by Jason Kelce's admission on 'New Heights'

Prince William has made his surprising debut on the hit New Heights podcast, hosted by Taylor Swift's fiance, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce.
Prince William on 'New Heights'
On Friday, July 3, the Prince of Wales caught fans off guard after a teaser was shared, showing the royal as the guest on the upcoming episode, which has now been released.
During their discussion, William was talking to Travis and Jasonas their conversation turned to fatherhood.
The prince, who shares three children, 2 sons and a daughter, with Kate Middleton, showed a priceless reaction to Jason sharing that he is a father of our daughters.
Recalling when he met William and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Wembley Stadium in June 2024, Jason noted, "Princess Charlotte was still the highlight for me. I had four daughters as well, so I mean, she was great."
William replied, "Congratulations! Having four daughters. I don't know how you do that."
Jason Kelce's children
Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 6; Elliotte, 5; Bennett, 3; and Finn, 1; with his wife, Kylie Kelce.
Prince William talked about the Eras tour
The trio also discussed their metting, which took place during the London Eras Tour.
At the show, Travis joined the stage as one of Taylor Swift's backup dancers in a surprise move, before taking the iconic selfie with William, George and Charlotte.
"What is the more iconic moment at Wembley Stadium, Travis scoring a touchdown in 2015 against the Lions or Travis as a backup dancer to the one and only Taylor Swift?" Jason asked William.
When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?
The New Heights episode dropped hours before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are speculated to tie the knot in Madison Square Garden.