Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'wedding photo' leaked? Dreamy entrance breaks the internet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially off the market!
Over the weekend, the pop superstar finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The wedding ceremony was reportedly officiated by Adam Sandler and led by Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini, MGK, Camila Cabello, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, and Ethan Hawke.
Taylor Swift's wedding dress
Page Six reported that the Life of a Showgirl crooner opted for a customised Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding outfit.
Meanwhile, the NFL star also paired with his fiancée and wore a full black Tuxedo especially designed by the same fashion designer.
A representative for Taylor confirmed the looks were designed by the French fashion house’s buzzy new creative director Jonathan Anderson “in close collaboration” with the newlyweds.
Taylor Swift's new photos are AI generated?
Since the news of her wedding broke, eagle-eyed fans have been waiting for the photos from one of the biggest weddings of the year.
However, several local media outlets have begun sharing possible photos from the event, showcasing a glimpse of the couple.
Another local French outlet drops images of Taylor’s wedding, in which the couple is seen making a dreamy entrance at the venue, with the two grabbing drinks.
Another slide of the carousel features Sabrina Carpenter, who also holds a glass of wine as she stands beside the singer.
Fans' reaction
Notably, as the photos garnered attention on social media, many users are convinced that the viral leaked photo of the Please Please Please hitmaker attending the nuptials of Taylor and Travis is fabricated, as the size of her glass was noticeably larger than her head.
One thread read, “Sabrina is holding that glass with two hands and the glass is like the size of her hand, def not real.”
A fan noted, “When Taylor posts stuff it’s real. Until then who knows.”
“That’s not what Sabrina was wearing to the wedding, it’s not real,” another said.
While a third commented, “If you look closely, he’s missing his right hand.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce upload wedding photos
Well, despite the ongoing chatter, Taylor Swift has yet to share the official wedding photos from her dreamy wedding ceremony with Travis Kelce, with whom she got engaged in August last year after two years of serious dating.