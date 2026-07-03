Bad Bunny receives special nod from Penélope Cruz: 'Thank you Benito!'

Penélope Cruz has revealed that her children "finally" think she's cool after they met Bad Bunny.
The Oscar-winner jokingly thanked the music superstar, saying the encounter earned her major points with her kids.
Speaking to Sean Evans on Thursday's episode of Hot Ones, Cruz, 52, reflected on meeting the chart-topping artist.
"What makes taking your kids to a Bad Bunny concert a parenting hack of the highest order?" Evans asked the Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress.
Cruz said her two children, 15-year-old Leo and 12-year-old Luna, whom she shares with husband Javier Bardem, were the ones who introduced her to the Grammy winner's music.
"So, I was like, 'These lyrics are not for you,'" the Vanilla Sky actress joked of some of Bad Bunny's mature lyrical content.
She added, "You know, we were trying to fight that for a while, but then I was like non-stop listening by myself."
Cruz revealed that the family attended the opening night of Bad Bunny's residency in Puerto Rico and has since seen him perform five times on his international tour.
"But the first one in Puerto Rico is when Benito came to me and asked me to go with him to say the 'Acho, PR es otra cosa,'" Cruz said of the opening line of the Bunny’s song VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR.
"And finally my kids came to me and said, 'Mom, finally you we can say you are cool,'" Cruz added.
"Thank you Benito! It took me all these years," she joked.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem relationship
Cruz and Javier Bardem, who married in 2010, have largely kept their children away from smartphones.
In a 2024 interview, the Volver actress said she believes social media and mobile devices can negatively impact young minds, calling it "a cruel experiment" on children and teenagers.
Bad Bunny career
Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, a tribute to Puerto Rico, earned him three Grammys in 2026, including Album of the Year.
Following his awards sweep and a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, the Puerto Rican star is now on his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour, with his next stop in Nanterre, France, on July 4.