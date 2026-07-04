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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Adam Sandler warms up on court before officiating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Adam Sandler warms up on court before officiating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
Adam Sandler warms up on court before officiating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Adam Sandler was seen playing basketball in New York City's sweltering heat just hours before officiating the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The 59-year-old actor and comedian was spotted playing basketball in New York City's scorching heat before officiating the Opalite singer and the NFL star's wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.

Swift and Kelce chose Sandler to officiate their wedding, with the Lover singer's representative confirming to PEOPLE that the ceremony was led by the actor and comedian.

Adam Sandler spotted in basketball courts

Hours before the wedding, the Happy Gilmore 2 star was seen heading to New York City basketball courts in shorts and a yellow T-shirt despite 100-degree temperatures.

He later picked up coffee for his family, again dressed casually as black-tie guests began arriving at Madison Square Garden.

Sandler played a special role in the ceremony, as the couple skipped a traditional wedding party. Instead, Swift's brother Austin served as her Man of Honor, while Kelce's brother Jason was Best Man.

Taylor Swift’s rep statement

"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry," her rep said in a statement.


"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," it continued.

Moments after they exchanged vows, the arena's jumbotrons lit up with: "JUST&T MARRIED!"

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