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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper stepped out to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City wedding on July 3

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces star-studded wedding
Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

Gigi Hadid turned heads in a blush pink designer gown reportedly worth $15,000 as she arrived with boyfriend Bradley Cooper at the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The couple made a stylish appearance in matching ensembles at the celebrity-filled New York City celebration on Friday.

Hadid opted for a blush-toned Wiederhoeft Maggie dress, perfect for the summer celebration.


According to the brand, the gown debuted in its Spring/Summer 2025 collection and carries a $14,500 price tag. It features hand-embroidered pink glass-cut beads and a structured corset.

Hadid opted for soft waves with a deep side part, a style first previewed by hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos in images believed to be from the previous night's rehearsal dinner.

On the other hand, the Oscar-nominated actor wore a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie, perfectly adhering to the couple's black-tie dress code.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid friendship

Hadid and Swift have maintained a longtime friendship since first being photographed together at an Oscars after-party in 2014.

The pair have remained close, supporting each other through landmark moments in both their personal and professional lives.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony officiated by comedian Adam Sandler.

Swift and Kelce coordinated in Christian Dior and decided not to include a traditional wedding party, Swift's representative confirmed.

The Life Of A Showgirl singer’s brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honour and retired American footballer Jason Kelce was the groom's Best Man.

The Madison Square Garden celebration shut down one of Manhattan's busiest streets and drew a star-studded guest list.

Their celebrations began on Thursday with a smaller pre-party at the arena attended by around 100 guests, according to a permit filed with New York City officials.

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