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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce finally say 'I Do' after months of wedding buzz

Taylor Swift andTravis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden and celebrated their nuptials with 1,000 guests

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce finally say I Do after months of wedding buzz
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce finally say 'I Do' after months of wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married.

As per PEOPLE, the Lover singer's representative shared that on July 3 the couple tied the knot in a highly anticipated ceremony in New York City, surrounded by close family, celebrity friends and fellow NFL stars after months of speculation surrounding their wedding plans.


"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry," her rep said in a statement.

"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," the statement continued.

Following the ceremony, giant screens outside the venue celebrated the moment with the message, "JUST&T MARRIED!"

Taylor Swift wedding dress details

"Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis. They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple," a rep for the fashion house told PEOPLE in a statement.

It added, "Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."

Guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce nuptials

A host of A-list stars attended the celebration, including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

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