Moritz Borman, producer behind ‘Terminator,’ dies at 71, cause of death confirmed

Moritz Borman has passed away at the age of 71.
The creative mind behind the superhit film Terminator died on Wednesday, July 1st, in Munich, Germany.
Borman’s death was announced by his frequent producing partners Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle in a heartbreaking tribute.
They began their statement by reflecting the deceased producer’s contributions in fostering the media industry with lavishly budgeted high-action films.
Heartbreaking tribute for the late artist
“It is with profound sadness that we, as Moritz Borman’s longtime producing partners, announce his passing,” Eric and Philip lamented.
They continued, “Moritz was one of the most accomplished and respected independent producers of his generation. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he produced more than 25 feature films, frequently collaborating with Oliver Stone.”
How did Moritz Borman begin his career?
Eric and Philip further revealed the late icon’s projects, stating, “Moritz’s films include Under the Volcano, The Quiet American, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, Alexander, World Trade Centre, W, Savages, Snowden.”
For those unfamiliar, Borman was born in Germany and ventured into the entertainment industry as a producer of German television before making the move to Los Angeles; there, he attended the American Film Institute.
Later, he founded Pacifica Pictures, which produced such films as Where the Money Is, Up at the Villa, Philip Noyce’s The Quiet American and Neil LaBute’s Nurse Betty.
Collaborative projects with Stone
The late producer worked with Stone first on Alexander in 2004, and the two would go on to collaborate across several films, including World Trade Centre, released in 2006, inspired by true events.
He later produced three additional movies with Stone, W. (2008), Savages (2012), and Snowden (2016).
Eric and Philip also confirmed to their grieving fans that Moritz Borman had been working on his upcoming untitled film with John Lee Hancock.
Cause of Death
As of now, Moritz Borman’s family has yet to confirm his cause of death and further details of his mass funeral.