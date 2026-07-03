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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 16 hours ago
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Dolly Parton makes shocking plea to Taylor Swift in special video message: 'Can I have...'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have received a surprising message from Dolly Porton hours before wedding

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 16 hours ago
Dolly Parton makes shocking plea to Taylor Swift in special video message: Can I have...
Dolly Parton makes shocking plea to Taylor Swift in special video message: 'Can I have...'

Dolly Parton has shared a heartfelt video message to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just hours before their wedding following their generous act; however, her unexpected request caught fans attention.

In a video message shared on her official social media platforms, Dolly revealed that the pair, who are speculated to tie the knot on July 3 in Madison Square Garden, donated $2 million to her Imagination Library.

About Dolly Patron's programme

The Imaginary Library is a childhood literacy programme that mails free books to children from birth to age five.

"Taylor and Travis, it's Dolly, and I was just told that you two are making a donation of two million dollars to my Imagination Library," the country legend said.

She added, "Thank you, thank you, thank you. I'm blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude."

Dolly Patron sparks buzz with playful request

Letting her humour shine, Dolly teased Taylor and Travis about their upcoming wedding and future family and made a shocking plea to the pair.

"Hey, when you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby!," she quipped.

She went on to explain that the aim of her Dollywood Foundation is to "dream more, care more, learn more, and be more", and the 80-year-old highlighted that with the help of the couple's donation, the vision would come to life in "bigger ways".

Dolly concluded the video by singing a line from her iconic composition, "I will always love you," as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Fans react to Dolly Patron's request

As the video went viral, fans of Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton flooded the comment section, urding the Love Story hitmaker to name her first born after Dolly.

"They better name their first born Dolly, she straight up asked for it," one fan teased.

A second user noted, "Well now they have to name a daughter Dolly!"

"First born! Dolly is the best haha," another comment read.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's generous donation ahead of wedding

The donation is part of a significant generosity Taylor and Travis showed ahead of their wedding.

As confirmed by Taylor's publicist, the couple donated $26 million to a number of charities across the nation, including food banks, children's hospitals, and national groups such as the ASPCA and Feeding America.

Is Dolly Parton invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

While Dolly is invited to the highly anticipated wedding, it remains unclear whether she will be able to grace the event with her presence.

Dolly has been dealing with health issues which have forced her to be "stuck at home for the foreseeable future".

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