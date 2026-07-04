Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Salman Khan faces setback as ‘Maatrubhumi’ awaits release clearance

Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' was previously set for the release in April of this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Salman Khan faces setback as ‘Maatrubhumi’ awaits release clearance
Salman Khan faces setback as ‘Maatrubhumi’ awaits release clearance

Salman Khan is facing an interruption in the release of his new film, Maatrubhumi.

The Sikandar actor, who is currently working on his upcoming film this year, has landed in a new controversy after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued new directives ahead of release.

What are CBFc's new directives?

According to NDTV's latest report, the Board has withheld certification until further notice, leaving the movie’s release timeline uncertain.

Speaking about the new amendments, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, has distanced itself from the matter, clarifying that it has no role in the film’s approval process.

He recently said, “Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”

Title controversy

It is pertinent to note that the film encountered interruption, as the film changed its title and the film’s creators were urged to change the title and review the content.

The project, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, previously been known as ‘Battle of Galwan’, but was retitled following concerns raised during preliminary certification.

At the time, a production source confirmed, “The title of the film was recently changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi."

Film's creators break silence

Apoorva also shared his raw feelings after he changed the title, addressing the situation, saying, “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision… At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”

What is Maatrubhumi is about?

Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Mathrubhumi is a patriotic film directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films.

Reportedly, the film is based on true events from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Apart from Salman Khan, who will portray Colonel Santosh Babu, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh and others.

It remains unclear when the highly anticipated movie will come out.

Farah Khan Ali finally breaks silence on Bobby Deol romance: 'We held hands'
Farah Khan Ali finally breaks silence on Bobby Deol romance: 'We held hands'
Samay Raina promotes Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ over Huma Qureshi’s new film in playful jab
Samay Raina promotes Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ over Huma Qureshi’s new film in playful jab
Aamir Khan confirms wedding date with Gauri Spratt, reveals rare insight on intimate celebration
Aamir Khan confirms wedding date with Gauri Spratt, reveals rare insight on intimate celebration
Gauri Khan ‘proud’ as SRK opens his ‘dream’ Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA
Gauri Khan ‘proud’ as SRK opens his ‘dream’ Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA
Yash's 'Toxic' teaser puts spotlight on Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and ensemble cast
Yash's 'Toxic' teaser puts spotlight on Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and ensemble cast
Shahid Kapoor refused to film 'Cocktail 2' without this item: Crew explains why
Shahid Kapoor refused to film 'Cocktail 2' without this item: Crew explains why
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Kabir Bahia breaksup after mystery girl photo controversy
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Kabir Bahia breaksup after mystery girl photo controversy
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu film ‘Varanasi’ director shares major wrap-up update
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu film ‘Varanasi’ director shares major wrap-up update
Ranveer Singh set to return to big screens after 'Don 3' controversy
Ranveer Singh set to return to big screens after 'Don 3' controversy
Alia Bhatt shares adorable truth behind her family dynamic with Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt shares adorable truth behind her family dynamic with Ranbir Kapoor
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’ in hot water as controversy erupts after grand announcement
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’ in hot water as controversy erupts after grand announcement
Samay Raina, '12th Fail' star Medha Shankr's awkward appearance ignites dating buzz
Samay Raina, '12th Fail' star Medha Shankr's awkward appearance ignites dating buzz

Popular News

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health
38 minutes ago
Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde

Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding
3 hours ago