Salman Khan faces setback as ‘Maatrubhumi’ awaits release clearance

Salman Khan is facing an interruption in the release of his new film, Maatrubhumi.
The Sikandar actor, who is currently working on his upcoming film this year, has landed in a new controversy after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued new directives ahead of release.
What are CBFc's new directives?
According to NDTV's latest report, the Board has withheld certification until further notice, leaving the movie’s release timeline uncertain.
Speaking about the new amendments, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, has distanced itself from the matter, clarifying that it has no role in the film’s approval process.
He recently said, “Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”
Title controversy
It is pertinent to note that the film encountered interruption, as the film changed its title and the film’s creators were urged to change the title and review the content.
The project, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, previously been known as ‘Battle of Galwan’, but was retitled following concerns raised during preliminary certification.
At the time, a production source confirmed, “The title of the film was recently changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi."
Film's creators break silence
Apoorva also shared his raw feelings after he changed the title, addressing the situation, saying, “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision… At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”
What is Maatrubhumi is about?
Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Mathrubhumi is a patriotic film directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films.
Reportedly, the film is based on true events from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Apart from Salman Khan, who will portray Colonel Santosh Babu, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh and others.
It remains unclear when the highly anticipated movie will come out.