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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 38 minutes ago
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Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health

Lisa Faulkner confirms breast cancer diagnosis in touching statement: ‘My heart’

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 38 minutes ago
Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health
Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health

Lisa Faulkner has recently given an emotional update on her deteriorating health.

The infamous English actress, whose real name is Lisa Tamsin Faulkner, is suffering from a chronic illness, breaking the internet with a shocking announcement regarding her health.

On Friday, July 3rd, Faulkner shared a statement on her Instagram account, expressing heartfelt gratitude, as she thanked her fans for the support through her journey.

She stated, “Thank you for all of your support and your lovely messages. I promise I will read every word. So many of you are going through this or know someone who is.”

Lisa Faulkner's emotional statement

“Your love and kindness have really touched me, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Faulkner added.

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health

Lisa, who is married to former MasterChef star John Torode, revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday.

The EastEnders actress shared an emotional update after revealing she is battling breast cancer earlier this week.

Notably, the television chef uploaded a recorded video of herself, heard saying, “I know I've been very quiet on here, reason being I have had to have surgery for the early stages of breast cancer.”

She further revealed, “I had surgery two weeks ago; it was quite a big op, but it's all good, and I've got my results back, and they've got everything out.”

Fans' reaction

As her new health update garnered fans’ attention, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their concerns, with one noted, “Feet up and rest Lisa xx Wishing you all the very best.”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery & all the love & luck in the world,” another said.

A third wished her speedy recovery, “Sending you positive thoughts! I am Cancer survivor at this time much love!”

Lisa concluded her video as she encouraged her fans to see a doctor and never to ignore the early symptoms of the disease that might lead towards the uncontrollable results.

Lisa Faulkner's achievements

Lisa Faulkner was last seen on television in mid-2026, making regular appearances on shows like ITV’s This Morning and the BBC’s Lifeline. She also co-hosted John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen alongside her husband.

She also has working experience in movies, as she last appeared in a movie in the 1990s.

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