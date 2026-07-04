Drake makes a hilarious claim about his height after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Drake just took a hilarious jab at himself after a warm meeting with the football star – Cristiano Ronaldo.
The God’s Plan hitmaker – who is reportedly the most streamed rapper on Spotify in the month of June was in attendance at the exciting 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto.
After the exciting face off – which came to a delightful conclusion with a smashing victory of Portugal, Drake got a chance to rub shoulders with the legendary footballer.
On Sunday, July 3, the What’s Next crooner turned to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of him with the captain of Portugal with a cheeky caption.
“We are the same height I swear (cry-laugh emoji) vamos my brother!!” wrote the Headlines crooner alongside a photo featuring Drake with arm wrapped around Ronaldo as the player flashed a thumbs up sign.
Drake poked fun at his own height because the difference was so evident in the photo – which saw him slightly leaned towards Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after meeting Drake
The 41-year-old footballer turned to his Instagram account to share the same photo of him with the What Did I Miss? rapper to express his thoughts on meeting the pop artist.
Alongside the photo, Ronaldo penned a caption that read, “nice to host us in your country bro” punctuated with a Canadian flag emoji.
What is Drake's height?
The Habibti singer's official height is widely listed as 6 feet (1.83 m).
However, Drake himself claims to be 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m), while the IMDb him at exactly 6'0.
How tall is Ronaldo?
As listed on Wikipedia, the official height of Cristiano Ronaldo is 6 feet 2 inches (1.87 meters)
According to Drake's claim there's not much of a difference in his and Ronaldo's height.