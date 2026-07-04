Queen Camilla defies King Charles ‘ridiculous’ urge for Prince Harry ‘reconciliation’

Queen Camilla has reportedly refused to soften her heart for potential reunion with King Charles estranged son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle upon their expected UK arrival.
Just days before The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated UK visit – Camilla has reportedly made a stern decision against Harry, who described her as “the villain” and the ‘third person” in his parents’ marriage in his scathing memoir, Spare.
As reported by Women & Home magazine, Harry is hoping for an official invitation to Sandringham from the King during his first-ever UK visit with Meghan since 2022 - but Queen Camilla is not willing to forgive or forget.
Queen Camilla expresses major concern over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK return
This update came just days after an insider told Closer magazine that Harry’s decision to bring back Meghan to the UK this summer for the one-year countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027, has sparked a very strong reaction from the Queen.
“She thought it was settled after America, that Charles was letting this ridiculous need to reconcile with Harry go but then he started saying that he wants to lend his support to Invictus; that it’s a worthwhile cause and he should be making an effort,” noted the insider.
They continued, “Not surprisingly, that has set Camilla’s alarm bells ringing and she’s warning Charles that whenever Harry and Meghan are given an inch, they inevitably take a mile.”
“They have this very aggressive and righteous side to their personalities where they just want to get front and centre of everything and Camilla can’t fathom having to smile and deal with that,” added the source.
Why is Prince Harry's upcoming visit to the UK is special?
The Duke - who has travelled to the UK many times without his family is bringing his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the first time to give his cancer-stricken father, King Charles a chance to meet his grandkids.
The trip will also mark first for Meghan since 2022, when she joined Harry to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.