Princess Anne joins senior family member at poignant royal event

Princess Anne has joined a senior royal family member to mark the special event.
Earlier this week, The Princess Royal made a rare joint appearance alongside the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.
They first arrived at the Thiepval Memorial, located in the northeast of France, which is the largest site maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in terms of those remembered there, with more than 72,000 names inscribed.
On Friday, July 3, King Charles hails his younger sister for representing the monarchy in the best way possible.
His Majesty’s office turned to his Instagram account to share the highlights of the event, attended by Anne and Prince Richard.
King Charles hails Princess Anne
“Remembering those who lost their lives in the Battle of the Somme. Earlier this week, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Gloucester joined commemorations to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in France,” Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.
The statement continued, “Their Royal Highnesses paid tribute to servicemen at events across the Somme, including at The Thiepval Memorial, the largest CWGC memorial by number of casualties commemorated.”
Princess Anne's special role
For those unfamiliar, the Princess Royal has been serving as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission since November 2023.
However, the Duke of Gloucester attended the sombre event as the President of the Somme Association since July 2005.
What are Duke of Gloucester's duties as senior royal member?
Notably, His Royal Highness took over the role from his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, following her passing in October 2004.
During the event, Princess Anne, who recently became the mother-in-law for the second time, delivered a speech, stating, “It is an honour to be here today, on this ground that has come to symbolise both the tragedy of war, and the enduring importance of remembrance.”