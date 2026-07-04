Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Anne joins senior family member at poignant royal event

The Princess Royal pays somber tribute to mark 110 anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in France

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Princess Anne joins senior family member at poignant royal event
Princess Anne joins senior family member at poignant royal event

Princess Anne has joined a senior royal family member to mark the special event.

Earlier this week, The Princess Royal made a rare joint appearance alongside the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

They first arrived at the Thiepval Memorial, located in the northeast of France, which is the largest site maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in terms of those remembered there, with more than 72,000 names inscribed.

On Friday, July 3, King Charles hails his younger sister for representing the monarchy in the best way possible.

His Majesty’s office turned to his Instagram account to share the highlights of the event, attended by Anne and Prince Richard.

King Charles hails Princess Anne

“Remembering those who lost their lives in the Battle of the Somme. Earlier this week, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Gloucester joined commemorations to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in France,” Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.

The statement continued, “Their Royal Highnesses paid tribute to servicemen at events across the Somme, including at The Thiepval Memorial, the largest CWGC memorial by number of casualties commemorated.”

Princess Anne's special role

For those unfamiliar, the Princess Royal has been serving as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission since November 2023.

However, the Duke of Gloucester attended the sombre event as the President of the Somme Association since July 2005.

What are Duke of Gloucester's duties as senior royal member?

Notably, His Royal Highness took over the role from his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, following her passing in October 2004.

During the event, Princess Anne, who recently became the mother-in-law for the second time, delivered a speech, stating, “It is an honour to be here today, on this ground that has come to symbolise both the tragedy of war, and the enduring importance of remembrance.”

Prince William left stunned by Jason Kelce's admission on 'New Heights'
Prince William left stunned by Jason Kelce's admission on 'New Heights'
Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘it's impossible not to worry’
Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘it's impossible not to worry’
Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour from dad Prince Edward after graduation
Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour from dad Prince Edward after graduation
Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch
Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos
Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos
King Charles celebrates Lady Louise's major milestone with heartfelt tribute, new potraits
King Charles celebrates Lady Louise's major milestone with heartfelt tribute, new potraits
Lady Louise quietly adopts new official name in major royal milestone
Lady Louise quietly adopts new official name in major royal milestone
King Charles left touched by special note during surprise Jedburgh visit
King Charles left touched by special note during surprise Jedburgh visit
Kate Middleton surprises Wimbledon spectators with unexpected pre-match appearance
Kate Middleton surprises Wimbledon spectators with unexpected pre-match appearance
Princess Anne inaugurates new project in Edinburgh to support an emotional cause
Princess Anne inaugurates new project in Edinburgh to support an emotional cause
Prince Harry faces chilling threat as six major terror plots exposed amid security row
Prince Harry faces chilling threat as six major terror plots exposed amid security row

Popular News

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health
37 minutes ago
Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde

Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding
3 hours ago