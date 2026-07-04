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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 11 hours ago
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Beyoncé rewards 'loyal BeyHive' with new song after two-year wait

Beyoncé dropped a surprise new song titled 'Morning Dew' ahead of 'B'DAY' anniversary

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 11 hours ago
Beyoncé rewards loyal BeyHive with new song after two-year wait
Beyoncé rewards 'loyal BeyHive' with new song after two-year wait

Beyoncé has just made the 4th of July more special by releasing a brand new track.

On Saturday, July 4, Queen B dropped Morning Dew (Donk), sparking a frenzy among fans.

A press release reads, "Beyoncé marks the 4th of July Holiday with a special gift to her fans with the release of 'MORNING DEW (DONK)."

"[This is] a new song that also starts a 60-day countdown to her next birthday, and the re-issue of B'DAY, her ground-breaking second album that was released two decades ago on September 4, 2006," it added.

Moreover, Beyoncé co-wrote her new track, her first new song in two years, alongside Pharrell Williams, The Dream and Darius Dixon.


A gift for Beyoncé's fans

According to the statement, Morning Dew is "a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive" ahead of the 20th anniversary of her spectacular album, B'Day.

It was also revealed that Morning Dew will be part of the 20th anniversary edition of B'DAY.

The brand new track was released alongside a lyric video, featuring "old footage, directed by frequent collaborator Cliff Watts".

Fans' reaction to 'MORNING DEW (DONK)'

Beyoncé's passionate fanbase flooded the social media platforms and the comment section of the music video to share their excitement about the surprise release.

"BEYONCÉ I KNOW U DIDNT JUST DROP THISS," one comment under the video read.

Another comment read, "The way my eyes LIT up when this notification hit my phone!!!"

"Beyonce really blessed up w a random drop on a Saturday at 9am," a fan penned.

"WHAT DO YOU MEAN BEYONCÉ FINALLY RELEASED DONK???," a post on X read.

About 'B'DAY'

B’DAY, released in September 2006, was Beyoncé's second No 1 album, with first-week sales of 541,196 copies.

The #1 US Billboard 200 Album chart debut was repeated internationally, including Japan, where it took less than three days to land atop the International Album Chart.

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