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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 10 hours ago
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Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, 2026

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 10 hours ago
Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce
Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce

As his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift got married, Matty Healy broke his cover the same day, capturing attention.

On Friday, July 3, TMZ reported that the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles with his fiancée and bride-to-be Gabbriette Bechtel.

During the outing, the lovebirds, in downtown LA, grabbed lunch and enjoyed a shopping spree as they gear up to exchange vows this month.

In a photo shared by the outlet, the When We Are Together crooner appeared downcast as he walked holding hand-in-hand with his fiancée.

For the outing, Healy kept it casual in grey T-shirt and black pants, while Gabbriette looked elegant in a black shirt, paired with a matching jacket and jeans.

https://youtube.com/shorts/8nj2WyfIJOE?si=f5ULpin8suZzxe3a

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

Notably, Mattly Healy’s appearance coincided with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce, which took place around the same time as their outing.

Swift, who began dating Kelce in mid-2023, tied the knot with her NFL star fiancé in an opulent, star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden, New York City, on Friday, July 3.

The ceremony, officiated by Adam Sandler, marked appearance of several A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Stevie Nicks, Ed Sheeran, and Hugh Grant.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy relationship

Taylor Swift had a brief but intense romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy from May to June 2023.

Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce

Prior to dating, the pair had been longtime friends and collaborations, with the English singer revealing that he and Swift worked together on unreleased material for her 2022 album, Midnights.

After only a few weeks of whirlwind romance, Healy and the 14-time Grammy winner broke up, with sources sharing that their casual fling simply “ran its course.”

Following their split, the Lover singer released her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, which is widely believed to be a deep dive into her relationship with Matty Healy.

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